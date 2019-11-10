Arctic cold front and snow to start week

An Arctic cold front is moving through West Michigan, ushering in very cold air for this time of year and stackable snow for many.

Highs around this time in November for our area usually top out near 50°. Instead, a shot of air from the Arctic will keep highs suppressed mainly in the 20s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will be cold enough to potentially set a new record coldest high on Tuesday.

Wind chills will be even more bitterly cold, in the single digits and teens Monday evening through Tuesday night.

Snow is expected to be widespread Monday, with areas near I-94 seeing as much as 5″.

By Monday evening, widespread snow will move out. Some north and west of Grand Rapids will likely have very little snow on the ground.

Areas north of Grand Rapids may only pick up an inch, if that.

Monday night into Tuesday, widespread snow will move out and lake-effect snow bands will take over in snow generation.

Some lakeshore areas could see as much as 4″ of additional snow, bringing the entire total to 8″ for some select communities in Van Buren and Berrien Counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Monday between 3 a.m. and 7 p.m. for areas that will likely see the biggest travel impacts from snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Berrien County due to the increased lake-effect snow.

Highs will moderate back into the 30s and 40s by the end of the week, which is still a good ten degrees colder than usual.

