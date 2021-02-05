Arctic chill stays through Valentine’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The icy weather has rushed in dropping temperatures and several inches of snow.

Highs over the weekend will continue to be locked in the teens with our wind chills frequently below zero. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place through noon on Saturday for blowing snow, cold, and hazardous travel.

A fresh 2-6″ of snow is expected to fall by noon on Saturday with another 1-3″ Saturday night into very early Sunday morning.

New snow expected from 7pm Friday through Noon Saturday

Lake-effect snow will build in on Sunday at times with another wave of steady snow expected late Monday. All of this while highs will struggle in the teens and lows will stay locked in the single digits.

The prolonged cold snap is brought to you by a massive buckle in the jet stream. This will allow cold air to flood in from the Arctic through at least Valentine’s Day.

The steady source of cold air will set the stage for lake-effect snow. By Valentine’s Day there is a good chance that both lake-effect snow showers and a few snow systems could add a good foot or two of fresh powder on top of what West Michigan already saw Thursday. This should help to take a big bite out of our snowfall deficits, which are quite high.

How far behind snow totals are compared to average as of 5pm on Feb. 5th, 2021

There was high confidence by Storm Team 8 that this was going to be a backloaded winter, with a lot of action arriving in February.

The eight to 14 day outlook by the Climate Prediction Center shows colder than average conditions are very likely through Feb. 19.

Be prepared for below zero wind chills and rounds of snow or lake-effect snow through at least that date.