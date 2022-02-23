Yet another Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. This one is mainly for Northern Indiana, but does include the Michigan Counties that border Indiana (Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale). All areas will be getting snow Thursday night and Friday, but amounts will be a bit heavier south of I-94.

Snowfall amounts across much of the area will be 1-3″, with more snow to the south and southeast and less snow to the north and northwest. There will likely be a band of 3-4″ across N. Indiana into far S. Michigan. With fairly cold temperatures, the snow will tend more toward light and fluffy, instead of wet and heavy. Snow will be falling and roads will be slippery for the Friday morning commute.