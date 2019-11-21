Another wet, windy fall storm Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wet and windy fall storms are a norm in the Great Lakes. How they vary is their strength.

In terms of storm intensity, this one will not be particularly strong but will be noticed. There’s a couple of reasons for this. We are coming off a tranquil week of weather with no measurable rain and an average wind of only 6 mph.

Below is the quick moving storm system that will race across Northern Michigan.

Notice the track of the storm will be west of Lower Michigan, therefore, this one will be all rain. Rainfall amounts will mostly range between 0.25 to 0.75 inch.

The best chance of heavier rain will fall north of Grand Rapids.

Thanks to the near record high lake levels on Lake Michigan, high winds this year present more of an issue with the higher likelihood of beach erosion. Some home owners lost nearly 30 feet of lakeshore during the Oct. 22 storm.

The wind will quickly ramp up but will not be as strong as the October storm. Sustained southerly winds will be around 20-25 mph.

Wind gusts of course will be stronger along the lakeshore where they will be near 45 mph and 35 mph inland.

The wind direction will initially be from the southwest focusing the strongest beach erosion from Grand Haven to Muskegon and Ludington. Waves are projected to build between 6 to 9 feet there.

A cold front early Thursday evening will shift the wind to the northwest. This will refocus the higher beach erosion threat to southern shoreline locations.

Of course, this threat has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a lakeshore flood advisory.

Fortunately, this is a quick moving system with the wind relaxing considerably Thursday night. In the wake of this latest storm, we have a chance of basking in the sunniest day of November Friday.

This will be certainly welcome since this month has been very gloomy with less than 18 percent sunshine.

As I mentioned before, strong storms this time of year are not uncommon and to that theme there is the prospect of another one for the middle of next week.

The 6z GFS model has this storm but there are other models, such as the European, that do not. Storm Team8 will track it closely.