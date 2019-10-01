Another wave of heavy rain may lead to flooding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — October will pick up where a warm and very wet September has left off. It hasn’t only been wet in Southwest Michigan as much of the region, especially west and north, have experienced a surplus of rain this past month.

Rainfall total for September places Grand Rapids in tenth place. Out of the 127 Septembers since records have been kept, only nine have been wetter or 7%. Half the days in September received measurable rain.

The past couple of weeks have been particularly wet. Unfortunately, most of the rain fell during the weekends.

The swath of heaviest rain from the previous couple of weeks was centered through Allegan, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia and southern Montcalm counties.

Source: Grand Rapids National Weather Service

The forecast calls for more rain with heavy amounts possible again. Today most of the rain will fall from I-96 north.

As a cold front sags south the heavy rain will follow suit. The heaviest should remain north of I-94.

Several rounds of showers and storms are possible over the same areas. This could lead to 1-3 inches of rain north of I-94 by Wednesday afternoon.

Other models suggest heavy rain is possible as well.

Naturally with all this rain and potential additional rain flooding becomes a concern. The Weather Prediction Center has much of central-southern Lower Michigan in a slight to marginal risk for the potential of flash flooding. This means there is a 5-20% chance flash flooding may occur within a 25 mile point.

The local National Weather Service agrees and has issued a Flood Watch for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia and Gratiot counties northward through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition to the heavy rain, some storms may contain strong gusty winds.

The warm temperatures and consistent rainfall has slowed the color progression. It is also going to keep the Great Lakes water levels around Michigan remaining well above average. Make sure you join Chief Meteorologist Bill Steffen and Ellen Bacca as they track storms in the area Tuesday night.

