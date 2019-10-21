Another round of high waves to batter Lake MI shoreline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a beautiful fall weekend, a strong storm system will bring rain and high winds to West Michigan starting Monday and continuing into early Wednesday.

The high wind speeds associated with this storm system will churn up Lake Michigan, raising concerns of lakeshore flooding and beach erosion once again.

Sustained wind speeds could reach 35-45 mph along the lakeshore from Monday night through early Wednesday morning. Higher wind gusts are expected. Southeasterly winds will transition to southwesterly winds Monday evening, and the switch to onshore winds will cause wave heights to sharply increase.

Tuesday morning will bring wave heights of around 6-10 feet, and the waves could build as high as 14 feet by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

High waves will linger into Wednesday morning before gradually dying down behind the passage of the low-pressure system.

The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning from 11 a.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning was also issued from 8 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday. Erosion and flooding along the lakeshore will be likely.

—-

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app