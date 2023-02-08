Michelle (daughter #3 who works for American Airlines) and I are off on another adventure. We got up at 4 am and headed to the Ford Airport. There was a little patchy fog and some thick frost to scrape off the car windshield. We took off at 6:05 am headed for Washington D.C. (a hub). It was dark when we started. At first, I looked out the window seeing if I could recognize highways and the lights of different towns along the way.

Just after sunrise in DCA

I could see another jet to the south and a little above us going the other way (west). For awhile there were two layers of clouds, a scattered layer of high clouds above us and a broken layer of low clouds below us. The nearly full moon was setting to the west.

The Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial looking out the window here at the Admiral’s Club. The U.S. Capitol is just to the right of this picture.

I really enjoyed seeing the first hint of twilight from 35,000 feet up and watching the twilight progress with different colors stretching across the sky.

I looking out the window and seeing planes take off about every 4 minutes. I saw 3 helicopters flying very low – one was a Coast Guard helicopter.

There were two groups of rowers out practicing on the Potomac. River and I saw one speedboat going pretty fast heading north.

My sister is joining us for the next leg of the adventure. She’s coming from O’Hare and meeting us here. Her plane is over West Virginia as I type this.

In Michigan, a nice day today, rain and wind tomorrow – so it’d be better to run errands today than tomorrow. There’s a Gale Watch for Lake Michigan tomorrow and a High Wind Watch for N. Indiana, parts of NE Illinois, parts of W. Ohio and the Michigan counties that border Indiana.

This is for gusts to 40-50 mph.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for this (Wed.) PM/night

Severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon from Illinois to the Gulf of Mexico. There is an Enhanced Outook for northeast LA and central Mississippi. The Marginal Risk comes up almost to the Chicago suburbs.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday 2 9 23

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Areas for tomorrow (Thu.). Note there is a Marginal or Low Risk of a severe thunderstorm (with gusty winds) over much of Indiana and Ohio, plus the Michigan counties that border Indiana and Ohio. We’ll be tracking any storms that develop tomorrow afternoon.

I’ll try and update this evening. Quick note: There is a slight chance that I may not have an internet connection where we are going. If that were to be the case, I won’t update until I get home Sunday…but otherwise I’ll update tonight. Have a nice day – enjoy the sunshine while we’ve got it.