Today (3/18) is the anniversary of the great Tri-State Tornado of 1925. Nearly 100 years later, it stands as the most deadly tornado in U.S. history.

Tri-State Tornado

While the total number of fatalities is an educated guess, we’re certain that the toll was at least 695. The tornado was on the ground continuously for 219 miles, crossing the Mississippi and Wabash Rivers. In Murphysburo, 1200 homes were destroyed within an area that was 2 1/2 miles long and 1 mile wide.

The tornado moved from SW to NE at a rate of 56 to 73 mph. Because the twister was so wide, some people thought it was an approaching dust storm.

Severe Weather on 3/18/25

The tornado began shortly before 1 pm near Ellington MO. There were 11 fatalities in Missouri.

The devastation mounted in southern Illinois, as the entire town of Gorham was demolished around 2:30 p.m. There, 34 people lost their lives. During the next 40 minutes, 541 people were killed and 1,423 were seriously injured as the tornado tore a path of destruction nearly one mile wide through the towns of Murphysboro, De Soto, Hurst-Bush, and West Frankfort. In eastern Franklin County, 22 people died as the town of Parrish was virtually wiped off the map. The tornado proceeded unabated across rural farmland of Hamilton and White Counties, where the death toll reached 65.

After taking the lives of more than 600 Illinoisans, the storm surged across the Wabash River, demolishing the entire community of Griffin, Indiana. Next in line were the rural areas just northwest of Owensville, where about 85 farms were devastated. As the storm ripped across Princeton, about half the town was destroyed, with damage here estimated at $1.8 million. Fortunately, the twister dissipated about ten miles northeast of Princeton, sparing the community of Petersburg in Pike County.

There were at least 12 tornadoes over a 7-hour period on 3/18/25. Severe weather also included thunderstorm straight-line wind damage and hail up to softball-size near Lexington, Kentucky.

Damage in Murphysburo, Illinois

Many buildings were built of wood or brick and were no match for the F5 level winds, which could have been as high as 200 mph. Damage estimates are roughly 2.3 billion in 2022 dollars.

Deadliest Tornadoes in U.S. hsitory

Here’s a list of the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history. The Tri-State Tornado resulted in more than twice as many fatalities as the Natchez Tornado in 2nd place. Note that the Flint tornado of June 8, 1953 makes the top ten. Here’s more statistics.

Also, check out: Personal account of the storm…”I was four years old at the time…it just kept gettin’ darker and darker, it was almost as black as night when we finally went to the cellar.” “the air was filled with 10,000 things. Boards, poles, cans, garments, stoves, whole sides of the little frame houses, in some cases the houses themselves, were picked up and smashed to earth.” The meteorology of the Tri-State Tornado. Links and resources.

The low pressure center on 3/18/25 moved along a similar path relatively close to the path of the tornado. This was similar to the Kalamazoo tornado. On that day, Grand Rapids never got into the warm sector.

One thing is for certain—a storm like it will happen again. The only question is: when and where?