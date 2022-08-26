The above graphic from our ace producer, Brennan Prill shows the high temperatures for each day this month of August. The warmest day was August 6 (Coast Guard Saturday in Grand Haven) and the coolest – and a record lowest high temperature for the date – was 62° on August 13th.

August 1-25 was exactly 0;1 degree warmer than average in Grand Rapids. July was 0.0° warmer than average (exactly average) an June was 0.3° warmer than average. You can’t have 3 consecutive months any closer to average that that. For the year (weighing each day equally), Grand Rapids has been 0.9° cooler than average (because of the cooler pattern we had in January and April.

BTW – if there is ever a time when you’d like to have a cool pattern, it’s March/April – so the blossoms don’t come out too soon and the severe weather/tornadoes remain to the south of Michigan. Big warm-ups (even for a day) in April can bring some nasty storms.

For the year, Grand Rapids has had 25.67″ of precipitation. Average for January 1 – August 25 is 25.70″ or just 0.03″ below average. Rainfall this summer has generally been timely, leaving us with a very good to excellent agricultural bounty. The corn and (soy)beans look good, sweet corn – tomatoes – the fruit crop is excellent.

I have been starting each day with a bowl of fresh W. Michigan fruit – today it was a couple plums and a juicy peach. My wife had a fresh honeycrisp apple. Along with a cup of coffee – that’s how I start my day.

As always – thanks for reading my blog – have an awesome weekend!