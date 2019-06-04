Alone in the cold: Grand Rapids hasn't hit 80 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Out of all the stations in the Lower Peninsula that keep daily temperature records, Grand Rapids is the only one that hasn't registered an 80-degree day yet this season.

Usually, Grand Rapids sees its first 80 around April 30. The latest it has ever hit the threshold was June 12 in 1924.

It's not that 80s have been uncommon in Michigan. Actually, Grand Rapids is the only lonely spot in the entire Lower Peninsula that hasn't yet seen 80. Even parts of northern Michigan have climbed or surpassed 80 this year.

The reason Grand Rapids has been stuck in the 70s has to do with how clouds, wind or showers have sabotaged each attempt to hit the coveted high.

This map shows all the locations (listed in red) that have hit 80 so far this season:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Green Bay, Chicago, Milwaukee, Chicago and Cleveland have also all hit 80.

What's more, some cities in West Michigan have hit 80 more than once while Grand Rapids sits at zero.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Number of times each city has hit 80 in 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Number of times each city has hit 80 in 2019

Muskegon has soared to at least 80 three times this year, along with Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. Lansing, Ionia, and Holland all have at least once.

A few more chances for Grand Rapids to finally join the ranks will roll in at the end of the week, likely putting an end to the 80-free streak before 2019 goes down in the record books.

-----

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app