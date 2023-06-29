Once again today (Thu.) we have an Air Quality Alert for the entire state of Michigan. Air Quality Alerts cover all of PA, NY, NJ, MD and DE – plus much of Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana and eastern Iowa. Once again this is for smoke from fires in Quebec. (top pic. is just before sunset Wednesday at the Muskegon Channel).

It’s odd that this much smoke has moved southwest into the western Great Lakes. Usually, the prevailing west wind would have taken much of our smoke to the east out over the Atlantic Ocean.

I looked at the wind for this month of June. If the wind was east, north, west or south, I gave that direction one point. If it was in between – say northeast – I gave one point to north and one to east. Here’s what I got:

West 14, east 10, north 7 and south 4. That’s a lot of days with an east or north component to the wind. We had only 4 days when the wind was south (southwest or southeast). Much of the rain that falls in Michigan in the summer comes from the Gulf of Mexico. When we don’t have south winds, we don’t get the moisture (one reason for the dry spell we are having). Those northeast winds have pushed the wildfire smoke south from Canada in the U.S. and west back toward Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Thursday June 29.

The Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center shows a level 3 Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) across southeast Iowa, much of Illinois and southwest Indiana. That’s surrounded by a level 2 Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map above) that comes to the southwest tip of Lower Michigan. Surrounding that is a level 1 Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map – that covers all of the WOODTV viewing area.

SPC says: “…potential for fairly widespread severe-caliber wind gusts, along with large hail and potential for a couple of tornadoes, with these severe events accumulating from multiple rounds of strong/severe storms continuing throughout much if not all of the period.”

SPC forecast probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point

Here’s the SPC forecast probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. Less than 2% in Michigan. The storm chasers will be in IL, then IN.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday 6 30 23

While we have a chance of a thunderstorm on Friday, SPC says the severe weather stays south of Michigan.

Bill adds: most or even all of the severe storms should stay to our south and southwest. Most of us could certainly use more rain.

While we get the wildfire smoke, this has been a near record low for dust coming across the Atlantic from the Sahara Desert.

AND: On June 28, 1924: An F4 tornado hit the cities of Sandusky & Lorain, in northwest Ohio. There were 85 fatalities, over 300 injured. One thousand homes & many businesses were leveled. 15 deaths occurred in a theater that was destroyed.