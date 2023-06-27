All counties are under an Air Quality Alert today (Tue.) because of smoke from Canadian wildfires in Quebec and Ontario. The smoke will turn our blue sky a whitish-gray and dim the sun, especially at sunrise and sunset.

The sun will be dimmer and more orange/red near sunrise and sunset

They say: “

THE MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT, GREAT LAKES, AND ENERGY HAS DECLARED TODAY, TUESDAY JUNE 27TH TO BE AN ACTION DAY FOR ELEVATED LEVELS OF FINE PARTICULATE STATEWIDE. SMOKE ORIGINATING FROM WILDFIRES IN QUEBEC, CANADA IS CURRENTLY IMPACTING PM2.5 CONCENTRATIONS AT THE SURFACE ACROSS THE UPPER PENINSULA OF MICHIGAN AND WILL DRIFT SOUTHWARD TOWARDS THE LOWER PENINSULA. THE AIR QUALITY INDEX IS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM THE UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS LEVEL WITH SOME HOURLY CONCENTRATIONS REACHING THE UNHEALTHY LEVEL (for everyone)." The Grand Rapids NWS says: "POOR AIR QUALITY HAS ALREADY MATERIALIZED ACROSS THE REGION, WITH SOME SITES (SUCH AS GRAND RAPIDS AND KALAMAZOO) RANKING IN THE WORST POSSIBLE CATEGORY FOR AIR QUALITY AS DEFINED BY THE MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF EGLE. WITH THESE TYPES OF READINGS, EGLE IS ADVISING THE AVOIDANCE OF PROLONGED OUTDOOR EXPOSURE TODAY. There is smoke at ground level and you may be able to smell smoke. It'll make for a hazy day.

Air Quality Index

Free rides on The Rapid buses on Air Quality Alert Days

In partnership with Grand Valley Metropolitan Council, The Rapid is awarded a certain amount of Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) funds each year. We dedicate a portion of these funds to Clean Air Action Days to encourage our community to use transportation alternatives, in an effort to keep our air clean and healthy. To learn more about Clean Air Action Days, please visit: wmcac.org/. You can check the status of air quality and whether or not an Air Quality Alert Day has been declared at wmcac.org/todays-forecast.

Free bus rides are also offered on Clean Air Action Days on the Macatawa Area Express in the Holland/Zeeland Area (fixed routes only).

Gray (all counties) is an Air Quality Alert – Lakeshore Areas also have a Beach Hazards Statement in effect

There is also a Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisories for the lakeshore. Waves have been running around 4-5 feet and a 7-footer is possible.