We had Thanksgiving at my sister-in-law’s place. They live on a small lake and the lake was pretty busy. The pic. above is a motorboat that was going around the lake.

Motorboat and 2 kayaks on the lake

The pic. above shows the motorboat stopping to chat with some kayakers who paddled around the lake. There were a number of ducks and two swans. We watched the swans float around the whole lake close to shore. There was no ice that I could see on this lake, though there was some scattered thin ice on nearby Dean Lake.

We’ve now had 4 consecutive days with high temperatures in the 40s and it was in the 40s much of last night (Thu. night), so the snow continues to melt. We’ve had 9 consecutive days with at least an inch of snow on the ground. We were up to 10″ on the ground on the 19th and 20th.

The sun will be back out today and in the morning and midday Saturday, with clouds moving in late Saturday. Rain showers are likely Sat. night into Sunday and again late Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday will be windy (gusts to 40 mph possible) and colder with rain showers changing to snow showers. Thursday looks cold, then back closer to average Friday into the following weekend. The 2nd and 3rd weeks of December look pretty cold (and snowy?) to me.

Muskegon Channel 6 pm Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24 2022

The picture above was taken in minimal twilight, so it’s hard to see. Look closely and you’ll see the (south) pier at the Muskegon Channel. The pier is full of people fishing…it looks like they might be 6 or 7 feet apart. I don’t know for sure, but I’d guess all these people are fishing for perch (though you can catch a chinook, coho or lake trout.

Our Turkey

This was our turkey, prepared by my wife, Gayle. We had the usual trimmings and desert was traditional apple pie and pumpkin pie. We watched the Lions – All 3 of the NFL games were entertaining (at least to me). Kirk Cousins mentioned Holland, Michigan during the post-game.

The record low temp. today in Gr. Rapids is -10 in 1950, the coldest temp. we have ever had in November. It’s interesting to note that both the highest and lowest temperature ever in Grand Rapids occurred in the same month. On Nov. 1, 1950, the high temperature was 81° – the only time it ever reached 80° in November.