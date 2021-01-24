Accumulating Snow Monday Night and Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been a very underwhelming winter season so far in West Michigan. Grand Rapids is currently ranked second in the list of least snowy winters ever recorded, and we’re running just about three feet below our average snow total for this time of year.

For everyone who’s been wishing for the snow, it looks like you’re in luck. A winter storm will move across the Midwest early in the week, bringing several inches of snow to some parts of West Michigan.

An area of low pressure currently located in the southern Plains will lift to the northeast over the next couple of days. The center of the low will track south of Michigan Monday night, keeping us on the cold side of the system.

Winter weather headlines have already been issued by the National Weather Service for portions of the Great Plains and Midwest. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, where up to a foot of fresh snow could fall. A Winter Storm Watch currently stretches out into northern Illinois.

Much of Monday will be dry and mostly cloudy. The snow will begin to arrive Monday evening, starting in southern Michigan.

As evening turns to night, the snow will be tracking to the north. Areas around I-96 will likely start to see the snow around midnight.

The snow will continue to creep north through the night, and it’s likely that all of West Michigan will wake up to some snow Tuesday morning.

The heaviest snow will occur Monday night into early Tuesday, but light snow will linger into the daytime hours on Tuesday as well. Any showers should come to an end by Tuesday evening, and aside from a few flurries or light snow showers on Wednesday, the rest of the work week looks dry.

As for snow totals, it currently looks like areas around I-94 will have the most shoveling to do. A widespread 4-6” will be possible for southwest Michigan. The forecast snowfall totals get smaller to the north, with 2-4” a bit more likely for areas around I-96. North of Kent County, only trace amounts to 2” are expected. Northern lower Michigan will miss out on most of the snow from this system.

Keep in mind, there will likely be a sharp cutoff in snow totals from south to north. Additionally, a slight change in the track of the storm could shift the axis of heaviest snow in either direction.