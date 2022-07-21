GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a dry start to summer across Michigan, drought has continued to expand.

Since June 1, Grand Rapids has only seen 2.59 inches of rain. Typically, the area will see 6.56 inches from June 1 to July 21. The city is now sitting 0.60 inches below where it should be for the year.

Several cities across West Michigan are sitting below normal for rainfall this year.

The current drought monitor shows portions of northwest Michigan in a D0 or “abnormally dry” phase. While this lowest level does not technically place the area within a drought, it serves as a warning sign for what may come. Eastern areas of the state now sit in a D1 or “moderate drought.” This level may cause some damage to crops or cause streams to be low.

Drought categories.

Current drought monitor.

Long-range models are giving signs of activity picking up. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8- to 14-day precipitation outlook indicates that portions of Michigan may see above-normal rainfall during the last week of July and first week of August. Other areas are expected to see near normal rain amounts.

Long-range models indicate there could soon be an increased amount of rainfall.

Thunderstorm chances increase into the weekend. Some storms may produce heavy downpours, helping to offset the rain deficit.