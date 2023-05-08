Sunday PM Gayle and I took a drive through apple country. Here’s a pic. of the most beautiful blossoms we saw….on Peters Road just north of White Road in southern Newaygo Co. This is west of M-37 and southwest of Grant. The sun was behind some clouds. In sunshine the blossoms would have been even more spectacular.
The above pic. was at Half Moon Lake off M-37. There was a family here swimming in the water.
We saw quite a few tilled fields. No sign of any frost in the next week, but there will be a trend toward cooler temperatures around the 18th.