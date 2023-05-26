Top pic. is a late apple blossom. I took the pic. We’ve had a pretty good start to the growing season in Michigan. Frost damage has been relatively minor. The dry pattern we are in is a concern. We did have over 8″ of precipitation in March/April, so deeper soil moisture is still adequate in most areas. Topsoil is dry and rain is needed for germination.

Soil Moisture in W. Michigan

As of early this week, the Crop Moisture Report shows more areas than not had adequate soil moisture. That figure will drop with the update next week.

Crop Report

Corn/soybean planting is slightly ahead of schedule. The USDA reports: “Michigan vegetable producers were on or ahead of schedule for their plantings across most of the state. Tomatoes and peppers were being transplanted in the Southwest, with stakes being installed on some farms.

The Southwest also saw fresh market cucumbers and squash being seeded. First plantings of sweet corn were up, and cultivation of early cabbage plantings was occurring. Meanwhile, asparagus pickings continued, with the pace of harvest slowing down due to a decrease in temperature.”

Crop conditions in Michigan

Soybeans planted

Soybean planting has been a little ahead of last year and the 5-year average

Winter Wheat

Winter wheat condition is a little better than last year at this time.

I stopped and got some more maple syrup. That’s Michigan’s first agricultural crop of the season. I’ve been enjoying some Michigan asparagus.

May 1-25 was 1.1° cooler than average. We should erase that deficit by the end of the month with the warmer pattern.

Storm reports so far in May 2023

We have only had one thundershower this month and no severe weather in the state of Michigan so far this May. They have had one tornado in Maine and two in Los Angeles, but none in Michigan – only one wind damage report in Ohio, two marginal severe hail reports in Wisconsin and no severe weather in PA or NY – really quiet month in the Great Lakes.