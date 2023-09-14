The 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for Sept. 21-27 from the Climate Prediction Center shows above average temperatures for Michigan and the Great Lakes. This looks right to me.

After 6 days in a row that were warmer than average (from Sept. 2-7), we have now had 6 days in a row that have been cooler than average. Today (Thu.) will be the 7th consecutive day with cooler than average temperatures. Grand Rapids has now had 3 days in a row with high temperatures in the 60s. So far, the month of September in Grand Rapids has been 0.7 degrees warmer than average. We’re still on the plus side because we had 3 days in the low 90’s from the 3rd to the 5th.

It’s also been on the cloudy side, with just 34% of possible sunshine over the last 8 days. We average 59% of possible sunshine in September.

Forecast rainfall for the next two days.

Here’s the Weather Prediction Center’s 2-day rainfall forecast for this Thu. and Fri. Lower Michigan is dry. You can see the rain from Hurricane Lee coming into coastal New England. Look for quite a few showers and t-storms from Florida and Georgia west into Texas. There will continue to be showers and t-showers in the central Rockies with showers and a few storms in the Plains and upper Midwest.

Water Level of Lake Mead

Scattered to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms continue in the upper Colorado river basin (UT, CO, northern AZ). The water level of Lake Mead has been very slowly rising. It’s up 6/10ths of an inch in the last 24 hours. The level is 22.3 feet higher than it was one year ago. Lake Mead is the lake created by Hoover Dam, which is along the Arizona/Nevada border. When full, the lake is the largest reservoir in the U.S.