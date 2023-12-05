We’ll see mainly light snow develop and then become mixed with a little rain. Most of the precipitation will be along and south of I-96 with mainly trace amounts north of Kent County. There could be a period in the AM when the snow will stick to the grass, but main roads should be mostly just wet.

This is the precipitation forecast for today from the Weather Prediction Center. Looks like less than 1/10th inch of rain/melted snow for West Michigan, with some trace amounts north and northeast of Kent County.

Note the heavy precipitation in the Pacific Northwest. Very heavy rainfall (and very heavy mountain snows) are likely with up to 8″ in the mountains west of Seattle. Rainfall Monday included 0.49″ at Seattle, 2.84″ at Port Townsend, 2.18″ at Humptulips (that’s the real name of the town) and 2.00″ at Quillayute on the Pacific Coast

Here’s high temperatures for this Tuesday. We’ll be in the mid-upper 30s this afternoon – above freezing. No Arctic air on the map. Temperatures reach the 70s to low 80s over central and south Florida and the desert Southwest.

Thursday and Friday look dry, with a warming trend taking temperatures in West Michigan into the low-mid 50s on Friday. That would be 10-15 degrees warmer than average. Then over the weekend….

While I’m about 95% retired, I will never quit trackin’ the weather. Check out the map above. This is the latest European model snowfall forecast for mainly next Sunday. Look at that! This model is forecast a huge snowstorm from Missouri to Michigan and up into Canada. Could this possibly be right? Possibly, yes, probably no. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service said this in their late Monday discussion:

“THE UNCERTAINTY IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE UPPER LEVEL PATTERN AS

DEMONSTRATED IN WEATHER PREDICTION CENTER CLUSTER ANALYSIS, WHICH IS EXPECTED 6 DAYS OUT, LENDS CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY AS TO THE TRACK, TIMING, AND STRENGTH OF ANY POTENTIAL SURFACE LOW. THIS CREATES CONSIDERABLE SPREAD IN

ANY POTENTIAL PRECIPITATION TYPES AND AMOUNTS ACROSS WEST MICHIGAN

FOR THE WEEKEND.



THIS WILL NEED TO BE MONITORED AS GIVEN THE TRACK, ENDING UP ON THE

COLD SIDE OF THE POTENTIAL LOW COULD RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT SNOW

ACCUMULATIONS FOR SUNDAY . ON THE OTHER HAND, BEING ON THE WARM SIDE

COULD SUPPORT AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL AND EVEN POSSIBLY SOME

STRONGER THUNDERSTORMS DEPENDING ON UPPER-LEVEL DYNAMICS. MODEL TRENDS WILL BE WATCHED IN THE COMING DAYS TO SEE WHERE EVENTUAL SOLUTION

CONVERGENCE LANDS. HOWEVER, CERTAINTY OF ANY POSSIBLE IMPACTS IS LOW

AT THIS TIME.”

I’m going to pay attention to this system as it comes ashore off the Pacific Ocean and into the western U.S., where it will begin to be probed by the weather balloons. Twelve-inch snowstorms are very rare, so at this point, I’d certainly side with a less drastic solution (mostly rain, significantly lower snow totals, etc.)….but…it bears watching and I’ll try and keep you updated here on the blog.

Happy Tuesday and thanks for reading my blog.

ALSO: 3.5 magnitude earthquake centered at Fullerton, California.