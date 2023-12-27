You’ve probably heard the question, “What came first, the chicken or the egg?” Well, that question has been replaced with an even more perplexing question: “What will come first…two inches of snow on the ground or the Pistons winning a basketball game?”. Hey, the Lions are in the playoffs. It had to happen some day.

While temperatures cool off a bit, we’ll still be a touch warmer than average (average highs are now in the low 30s).

The top map shows forecast snowfall from the European model over the next 10 days…not much…not much for West Michigan and not much for the contiguous U.S.

First, blame or credit (depending on your perspective) is due to El Nino:

The map above shows sea-surface temperature anomaly (difference from average). Blue areas are where the surface water is cooler than average and yellow, orange and red are areas where the water is warmer than average.

You can see the warmer than average water along the Equator west of South America in the Pacific Ocean. This pattern is called “El Nino”. When we entered the weather satellite era in 1970s, we used infrared soundings to look at the surface temperature of the Earth. We could now begin to record patterns to ocean temperatures. It was postulated that and El Nino (little boy – a reference to the Christ child – had global implications. Years with a strong El Nino usually bring a mild winter to much of North America and that’s what we are getting…so far…but…

You can see that the warmest water along the Equator relative to average has pulled a little away from the South American coast. Farther down the coast toward Chile, the water is blue (colder than average) and the Humboldt Current will feed that water north toward the Equator.

The water along the northwest coast of North America is generally warmer than average, but not as warm as the water (again, relative to average) down by the Equator. So, I think this El Nino is going to start to weaken and the warmest water relative to average will push a touch farther to the west.

This will weaken the effects of El Nino and give us a better chance of returning to a more typical winter weather pattern.

The water temperature at the Muskegon buoy is 43.7 degrees as I type this. That’s (relatively) quite warm for late December. That lake still has to go through the winter “overturning process” and that should keep the water temp. in the upper 30s for a week or more when the cold air eventually gets here. That means that if and when we get air from northern Canada…the potential is there for decent lake-effect snow.

This winter it’s been a double whammy….too warm for lake-effect snow and the El Nino pattern means storm tracks generally miss Michigan. passing to the north and to the south. Also, this winter we have had weak systems…no gigantic, deep low pressure centers with lots of wind and snow.

Here’s forecast high temperatures for this Wednesday. Some low-mid 70s in central and south Florida and far south Texas – but no “hot” weather. Much of the rest of the country gets 30s and 40s. It’s estimated that only 7% of the contiguous U.S. will see temperatures stay below freezing this afternoon. Note that the forecast high in Lansing (45) is higher than the forecast highs in Oklahoma.

Here’s forecast high temperatures for New Years Day. We’ll be closer to average with readings staying in the low-mid 30s during the afternoon.

Here’s the forecast high and low temperatures from the European model for the next 10 days. Average highs are in the low 30s.

Here’s the forecast highs and lows from the overnight run of the GFS model. Certainly a cooler pattern, especially into the 2nd week of January.

The graphic above (from Matt Kirkwood) shows a comparison in season snowfall from this year to last year. HUGE difference. While Grand Rapids has had just 3.2″ this winter, they’ve had a little more snow at the lakeshore. Kalamazoo has picked up 7.1″ of snow this winter, Holland has had 11.7″ so far this season and Muskegon tops the list with 17.4″ so far this winter.

Above is a list of our warmest Decembers. We’ll make a run at #1, but probably end up in 2nd place. We’ve had 8 days this month with high temperatures in the 50s…if I remember right, we had 5 days in the 60s in Dec. 1982. This has sure been a cloudy month…we’re at 15% of possible sunshine for the month. I’ve been taking my vitamin D.

While North America has been unseasonably warm, some other parts of the globe have been chillin’. Siberia, Russia is the coldest place in the Northern Hemisphere – even colder than the North Pole. Oymyakon reported a high temperature of -52F and a low temperature of -64F on Tuesday. Beijing, China is running 3 1/2 degrees colder than average this month. The warmest low temperature they have had in the last 11 days has been 11 degrees above zero F.

Indianapolis has not had any measurable snow so far this winter. The record for latest first snow in IND is Jan. 4.

ALSO: We have a full moon tonight, of course, it’s mostly cloudy over much of the Great Lakes. Snowstorm in Iceland. Waterspout off the Dominican Republic. Have you ever heard of a Brocken spectre.