Including today (Sat.), Grand Rapids has had measurable rain on 9 of the last 10 days. During these 10 days, we’ve had 3.01″ of rain. We’ve had more double the rainfall in the last 10 days than we had in the 48-day period from August 18 – October 4. The sporadic rainfall has caused problems for area farmers this year.

Here’s radar:

Here’s some rainfall totals as of Friday evening. The amounts in dark green are a little heavier, over 1/4″. The most was just north of Muskegon.

The map above is the forecast of total rainfall over the next week from the Weather Prediction Center. The rain in Lower Michigan is mainly today (Sat.) and then more showers toward the Thursday-Saturday time period. I can’t rule out a shower Sun. or Mon., but most of those days will be dry. Tue. and Wed. should be dry. Then we’ll have a chance of showers Wed. night into Thu. night with a random shower possible next Fri. or Sat.

We started October with 5 unseasonably warm days that were 14 degrees warmer than average. Then the pattern flipped. Today is the 9th day in a row with cooler-than-average temperatures. These 9 days have been 4.6 degrees cooler than average – not cool enough to balance out the 5 warm days j- so the month is still more than 2 degrees warmer than average.

Temperatures will remain cooler than average thru next Tuesday.

Also: A significant cold front is moving across Europe. Wow! I’d like to know more about this.