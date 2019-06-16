8-14 Day Outlook FINALLY gives Michigan Near Average Temperatures

For the first time (it seems) in weeks, the 8-14 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting average temperatures for Michigan. This is for the period June 23 – 29. The cool air relative to average retreats to the west. The South and Southeast stay hot. So far this month of June is 2.3 deg. cooler than average. Since May 1, Grand Rapids has had just 42.5% of possible sunshine compared to an average of 58.3%. We’ve still only reached 80 twice this year.

8-14 day rainfall outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 23-29.

Unfortunately, CPC thinks the wet pattern will continue across much of the northern U.S., including the water-logged Great Lakes.

High Temperatures this coming week

Here’s high temperatures through midweek. High temperatures will be a little below average through midweek. Not the best if you want to go swimming in Lake Michigan, but these are comfortable temperatures and we’re saving money on air conditioning.

Peak Wind Gusts Friday Night

Fortunately, we’ve turned the wind down. Here’s some wind gusts around or shortly after midnight Friday night. The winds were not thunderstorm related. In fact, much of West Michigan hasn’t had a thunderstorm since June 1 – it’s seldom you go half a month in June without lightning and thunder.

