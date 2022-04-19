Looks like later this week, we’ll see the first 70-degree day of the year so far. The GFSX gives G.R. 75° Saturday afternoon. If by chance we have full sun and the warm front is through the area, we could come close to 80°. The warm air incursion later this week could bring a round of thunderstorms.

I think after this weekend, we go back to a period of near to even below average temperatures.

Canadian model 30 day outlook

This is the 30-day outlook from the Canadian model. It forecasts colder than average temperatures for much of the country, including the Great Lakes, with warmer than average temperatures from Kansas south to Texas and across the Gulf Coast.

CSV2 Model 30 day temperatures

The CSV2 also has cooler than average temperatures in the Great Lakes…I think it’ll be warmer than average in the Southern Plains from W. Kansas to Texas.