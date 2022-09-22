Three days after Hurricane Fiona, 70% of Puerto Rico remains without power. As of 1 am Thu., estimates are that 1,033,000 customers are without power on the island out of 1,468,223 total customers. (image above from poweroutage.us).

The winds from Hurricane Fiona were not nearly as strong as with Hurricane Maria, which hit the island in 2017), but rainfall was catastrophic, with a few spots getting 30 inches, partly due to the slow movement of the storm.

At San Juan, the peak with gust with Fiona was 56 mph. The peak wind gust from Hurricane Maria in 2017 at San Juan was 113 mph.

Highest Rainfall Totals from Hurricanes in Puerto Rico

They had 4,10″ of rain on Sept. 18 and 7.14″ of rain in three days from the 17th to the 19th. This is the “rainy season” in Puerto Rico. The last day with no rainfall in San Juan was August 13th. They have had 12.58″ of rain this month. The rain doesn’t cool things off much – the coolest temperature so far this Sept. in San Juan has been 75.

The table above shows the highest rainfall totals form hurricanes in Puerto Rico. Rainfall from Fiona was extremely large, but not unprecedented.