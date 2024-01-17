I mentioned a week ago that I thought we’d get to a +50% snow cover in the U.S. and that has happened. The map above shows snow cover in the contiguous U.S. Tuesday, with 54.5% of the country seeing snow on the ground.

There were only two states that were snow free – Florida and South Carolina.

This pic. WHNT shows snow on the ground at Killen, Alabama. Temperatures early Wed. were running 7° – 15° across northern Alabama.

The purple-colored areas on the map above indicate where a hard freeze warning.

Several inches of snow fell here at Ardmore, Alabama (from WHNT)

Shreveport, Louisiana reported light snow for 5 hours with temperatures in the 20s. Pensacola, Florida had 3 hours of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle.

North American Snow and Ice Cover

Canada is totally snow-covered, with the exception of parts of Nova Scotia and a few spots on the immediate Pacific Coast.

Here’s some season snowfall totals at ski areas out West: Timberline (OR) 202″, Alta (UT) 270″, Alyeska (AK) 428″ (that’s 35 1/2 feet!).

The above map shows ice cover on the Great Lakes. Here’s the percent of ice coverage on each lake: Superior 4%, Michigan 8%, Huron 8%, Erie 13%, Ontario 2%, St. Clair 97%.

Here’s ice cover on Lake Michigan this winter (black line) vs. the historical average (in red). The other blue lines indicate individual years. As you can see, there’s a lot of variation.

Here’s the overnight high and low temperature forecast from the GFS model. Temperatures moderate a few degrees..back to the upper teens today (Wed.) and maybe mid 20s on Saturday. Temperatures return to slightly above average (which is a high of 31) next week.

While temperatures moderate, don’t expect a big warm-up. We have a lot of snow on the ground now and that will likely keep the “warm” days in the mid-upper 30s.

Here’s a look at some of the snow that fell in northern Lower Michigan and eastern Upper Michigan.

Also: Over the weekend, the temperature fell to -45° at Butte MT and -49° at Polebridge MT. Early Tues. AM, the temperature dipped to -3° at Muleshoe TX. Brownsville, at the southern tip of Texas saw readings in the upper 20s.

From midnight to 1 am, the temperature in Grand Rapids rose from 5° to 11°. Why do you think the temperature went up 6° in an hour in the middle of the night? It was because the wind shifted slightly, from SSW to SW. A SSW wind misses Lake Michigan, while a SW wind comes off Lake Michigan, which is open water with a water temp. of 34°. So, the lake adds a bit of heat to the air.

Waves at the Muskegon buoy were still running around 7 feet early this Weds. AM.

Grand Rapids added 1.2″ of snow on Tue., bringing our monthly total to 26.8″ and our season total to 30.2″. As of midnight, Holland had 37.7″ for the season. Muskegon is up to 40.6″ of snow for the winter and Kalamazoo has a season total of 21.7″.

Snow on the ground: Muskegon 13″, Grand Rapids 12″, Kalamazoo 7″, Lansing 4″.

Sunrise in G.R. is at 8:09 AM and sunset at 5:35 PM. The average high/low temperature in G.R. for Jan. 17 is 31°/18°. The record high temp. for today in G.R. is 56° set in 1952 and the record low is -10° set back in that cold year of 1976.

We had 18% of possible sunshine on Tue. Believe it or not, that is the sunniest day we’ve had in the last 2 1/2 weeks! December 15 was the last day we had more than 25% sunshine.

This was the South Haven Channel Tue. PM. The piers are covered with slippery ice – best not to try and walk out there now. You can also see “pancake ice” in the channel.

The pic. above is near Toledo. You can see the ice forming on Lake Erie. One of the islands is on the right side of the picture (from GLERL).

With temperatures well below freezing, ice will continue to form on area rivers. There is always some concern for ice jams with a quick freeze like this. Nothing out there to worry about now.

Here’s a summary of ice safety. It’s best to wait until the ice is at least 4″ thick to venture out on the ice.

Once again this Wed. AM, we’ve seen a bunch of accidents on area roads. Most are caused by someone driving too fast or too close to the vehicle in front of them. Get an early start and take it easy. The road salt doesn’t work as well as temperatures cool, so many roads are still snow-covered and slippery in spots.