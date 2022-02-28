50° This Weekend – Not Spring for Good

We may reach 50° over the weekend (the overnight GFSX gives G.R. 48° late Saturday night), it’s just a speed bump in a continued cool pattern. The above map is the 30-day GFS Extended Forecast. There’s blue (cool) from the northern Midwest, across the Great Lakes to the Northeast. Warmer than average conditions are forecast in the Southeast and in the dry Southern Plains (they need rain).

January was 4.6° cooler than average in Grand Rapids and so far, February is 2.1°cooler than average. That trend may continue if the GFS extended is right. If there is a time when you shouldn’t mind cooler than average weather, it’s early spring. Cool weather keeps the blossoms from coming out too soon and it also tends to keep the severe thunderstorms mostly south of Michigan.

If this pattern plays out…cool in the Great Lakes and warm in the Southeast, the contrast should produce some significant storm systems. I think this will be an active severe weather season and I would think the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, Missouri and Arkansas could see some significant severe weather.

Sunset at the Muskegon Channel Sunday evening (2/27) – from GLERL and NOAA Coastwatch

The days are getting longer. Today (Mon.) the sunrise in G.R. is 7:19 am and the sunset is at 6:30 pm. We have gained 2 hours and 11 minutes of daylight since the Winter Solstice back on Dec. 21. The time change occurs at 2 am on March 13. We “spring ahead” one hour to 3 am.

Solar noon (when the sun is highest in the sky) occurs now at 12:55 pm. Today the sun will be 39° above the southern horizon. That’s up from 24° back on the Winter Solstice.

Flooding continues on the Grand River in Comstock Park.

The Grand River in Comstock Park has crested, but remains a little above flood stage. Fortunately, we won’t get any significant precipitation (runoff) over the next 5 days.

Here’s the river data for the Grand River at Comstock Park

Drone pics. of the Grand River here, courtesy of Logan Breuker.

ALSO: On 2/27 in 1932, over half the country was over 60° with much of it also topping 70°. It was 73° as far north as Montana while areas in California were over 90°. Venus is the bright “star” in the east-southeast in the morning. Some models suggest that the La Nina pattern we have been in now for almost 2 years will trend toward neutral this summer. Welcome rain in the Pacific NW. Through 2/25, Seattle had only 23% of average February rainfall and Portland OR had just 18%. The last 2 days, Seattle has had 0.74″ and Portland 0.48″ and it’s still coming. Showers should move into dry California. Look at the cold temperatures so far this year in the Upper Midwest and Western Great Lakes. Warm in the Plains and lee of the Rockies. Aurora Borealis. Crazy-heavy snowfall in Japan. U.S. Coast Guard breaking the ice in the St. Marys River.

Weather satellite to be launched this week: