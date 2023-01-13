At least 45 tornadoes were reported on Thursday (a few of these are probably duplicate sightings of the same tornado. At 3:40 am Friday, the Storm Prediction Center lists 33 tornadoes in Alabama, 8 in Georgia (including one on the south side of Atlanta) and 4 in Kentucky.

Six fatalities were reported in the Kingston Community. There were 12 injured severely enough to require transport to hospitals. Injuries were also reported in Selma, where “40-50 homes were severely damaged or destroyed. Damage pictures. Video of tornado near Montgomery AL. Personally, I‘d put the phone in my pocket and RUN for the basement.

The storms also brought hail up to golfball-size and measured wind gusts to 75 mph at Coronaca AL. A gust of 67 mph was recorded at the weather station at Auburn University and 62 mph at the Montgomery AL airport.

Storm Reports for Thursday, January 12th

On the map above, a red dot is a tornado report, blue dots are severe wind reports and green dots are severe hail reports (1″ or greater in diameter). As of 3:50 am Friday, there were 27,098 customers without power in Alabama and 22,979 in Georgia. There were still 21,804 customers without power in California after the “atmospheric river” brought very heavy rain, flooding, deep mountain snow and a few thunderstorms that produced isolated wind damage.

******************************************************************************************************

Here in Michigan, we’ll start this Friday with cloudy skies and dry road conditions. Temperatures are in the low 30s (upper 20s north of Kent County). We’ll open up some breaks in the clouds this afternoon from north to south. Tonight will be the coldest night in half a month (not sayin’ much), but ski resorts can make snow tonight to get ready for the weekend. We should see some sunshine on Saturday. The weekend should be dry.

The next system brings mostly rain, late Monday into Tuesday. Mixed precipitation is likely from the following system Thursday into Friday of next week.

Forecast temperature map for January 27 – day 15

I’ll say it again…this is NOT the end of winter. Old Man Winter will be making another trip to Michigan. This is the GFS model forecast for January 27. Now…it’s 15 days out, it could be wrong, it’s probably overdone…but…I think it’s getting the trend. It’s forecasting a large mass of Arctic air to come down into the U.S. Here it’s centered over the Upper Midwest, but most of the country is quite cold. The cold air is probably working it’s way to the East Coast. I think the cold pattern will continue into early February.

The map above shows estimated water temperatures from satellite. It may be a degree or two too warm, but the lake is all open water and any Arctic air coming over the lake could produce lake-effect snow. We should get a band of lake-effect snow today in a north south band that will move ashore in NW Indiana. It should be a relatively small event, but some slippery spots are possible on I-80/90/94 in NW Indiana (Lake, Porter Counties).

ALSO: Video of a sunny, mild day in Suttons Bay. Satellite view of sediment from rivers flows into the Pacific Ocean, in the wake of the extremely heavy rainfall from the storms earlier this week. Northern Lights in Norway.

Happy Friday the 13th!