There are a number of signs that indicate cooler temperatures for January for much of the U.S. east of the Rockies, especially for mid-late January.

The top map shows forecast high temperatures today for Alaska. It’s been getting a touch colder there. Tanana dipped to -42°F Wednesday AM and Huslia was right behind at -41°F. Anchorage had a high of 10° on Tuesday and 16° on Wednesday. Their average high temperature for today is 24°.

Anchorage has also had 39″ of snow this month. They’re up to 79.5″ for the season and that’s 44.7″ above average. Fairbanks has 18″ of snow on the ground. Bettles AK checked in with 25″ of snow on the ground and a low temp. of -34°. St. Paul Island had their coldest Christmas ever with a temp. of +4°. Eaglecrest, Alaska has 56″ of snow on the ground.

The Alyeska Ski Resort just outside of Anchorage (I visited their last summer) reports a top (of the mountain) snow depth of 109″ (that’s over 9 feet!) and a top of the mountain season snowfall so far of 346″. One spot in Denali N.P. had a snow depth of 162″ (13.5 feet!).

This is the 384-hour forecast surface map from the GFS model. Now – it’s probably not right…this far out it’s only a guess…but…we’re starting to get hints of colder weather and occasional snow in the longer-range. This map shows a deep low pressure system north of Sault Ste. Marie. Michigan would have a strong west-northwest wind and at least light lake-enhanced snow. The 510 thickness is down to Muskegon and that’s colder than any air we’ve seen so far this winter.

This is the latest 8-14 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. Instead of coast-coast deep red (warm) across much of the U.S., we now have a smaller above average area over the Western Lakes (probably more due to warmer (relative to average) nighttime low temperatures due to the air coming over the open water of the Great Lakes).

This is the European model 30-day snowfall total forecast. Looks like much of West Michigan is in the 12-18″ area. That would get us closer to average snowfall.

Here’s high temperatures for this Thursday. No real cold air on the map…some 20s in the mountains of CO, WY and northeast UT. Nothing too warm…low 70s in the Keys.

So far, the month of December is averaging 7.7° warmer than average and we’ve had just 15.2% of possible sunshine. We’ve had just 2 days with more than 50% sun.

The record high temp. for today is 65° set in 1984 and the record low is -10 set in 2017. The average high/low for today is 33°/22°. The sunrise is at 8:12 am and the sunset at 5:15 pm. We have a 97% full moon that we can’t see because of the clouds (the “stratus quo”, I call it). As of today, Grand Rapids has gained 1 minute and 36 seconds of daylight since the Winter Solstice back on 12/21.

ALSO: There is no ice on Lake Michigan at this time. Aurora Borealis in Norway. What a difference a year makes. What a difference a year makes (part 2). Gigantic firework. Off the east coast of Greenland, the sea ice is highest in years & and very thick in places. Landing a plane in very strong wind.