Labor Day weekend: Rain moves out by Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Labor Day weekend typically signifies the last hurrah of summer and like most three-day forecasts in Michigan, we will have a variety of weather.

We will probably improve on last year’s Labor Day weekend, which was warm but had abundant cloud cover and measurable rain each day.

If you are lucky enough to have your weekend begin Friday, the forecast is ideal. Any showers and storms that roll through Thursday night will have moved out and sunshine will arrive in their wake.

Unfortunately, the nice weather will not carry over into Saturday for much of southern Lower Michigan, though the three-day planner reveals improving conditions Sunday into Monday.

Here’s where the clouds and rain showers will likely be positioned through the state Saturday. The farther north you are, the better your chance of staying dry.

9km European global model

Not all the models agree where the primary band of rain will set up, but that’s where the coolest temperatures will be. You can see it reflected below with highs only in the 60s and low 70s.

European model forecast high temperatures Saturday

The forecast will improve Sunday with the chance of lingering morning showers, especially south of Grand Rapids.

Afternoon hours will dry out.

Partial sunshine will break out during the afternoon, which will lead to warmer temperatures.

European model forecast high temperature Sunday

Monday, at this point, appears to be one of the nicer, warmer days of the holiday weekend — though if you extend your plans and stick around in the U.P., there will be more clouds and a chance of rain showers.

The warmest temperatures of the weekend will be Monday as highs are projected to be between 75 to 80 degrees in most locales.

European model forecast high temperature Monday.

The wave heights will calm down as well from earlier in the week. Waves of a foot or less on Lake Michigan will produce safe boating and swimming conditions.

Make sure you stay updated with Storm Team 8 with any forecast changes and the latest on how Tropical Storm Dorian may impact the U.S. later during the holiday weekend.

