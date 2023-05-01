GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Next week Tuesday is the 100th Anniversary of the “Blizzard” of 1923.

This was by far the biggest snowstorm in the month of May for southern Lower Michigan. Check out some of the snowfall totals:

Snow totals across southern Lower Michigan

A very strong cold front passed through southern Lower Michigan on May 8. The temperature in Detroit fell from 62 degrees at 1 p.m. to 34 degrees at 6 p.m. That’s a remarkable drop considering the time of day and how high the sun is at this time of year. By evening, a mix of light precipitation was falling, including some snow. During the afternoon and evening, the wind was north-northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

Weather Map for May 9, 1923.

A low-pressure center formed on the cold front and moved east-northeast up into Canada. Snow started falling once again in the morning and became moderate to heavy during midday and afternoon.

Heavy snow fell and accumulated in Alma on May 9, 1923. Taken by Julia Rench near Alma, Michigan. (Courtesy of Jim Goodspeed and the Alma Historical Blog and the Gratiot Co. Historical Society)

Here are some additional snowfall totals: Detroit 6 inches, Bad Axe (Thumb Area) 6 inches, Owosso 8 inches, Bay City 9 inches, Pontiac 9 inches, Sandusky 9 inches, Croswell 10 inches, Millington 12 inches and St. Louis 12 inches.

Article from the Greenville Daily News (called the Independent back then.

Note the paper calls it a “blizzard.” The Weather Bureau forecast had called for “snow flurries.”

Because of the relatively warm pavement, the streets became a slushy mess. Most of the electric, telephone and telegraph (yes, telegraph) wires withstood the weight of the snow. The brisk wind helped to blow some snow off trees, though the storm did down some trees and wires.

Snow on a tree in Alma on May 9, 1923. Taken by Julia Rench near Alma, Michigan. (Courtesy of Jim Goodspeed and the Alma Historical Blog and the Gratiot Co. Historical Society)

Because of a cool spring and the fact the temperature held in the low 30s during the storm, there was very little damage to fruit crops.

The snow didn’t stick around long. The temperature climbed to 60 degrees the next day in Grand Rapids.