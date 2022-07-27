Sizzlin’ Sandcastles!! Could it reach 100 degrees next week? The peak of the heat next week is still a week away, but some of our computer models are forecasting at least one super-hot day, when we could see temps. between 95° and 100°.

GFS – overnight model run 7 27 22 high and low temperatures for the next 16 days

This is the Tuesday night run of the GFS model, showing predicted high and low temperatures for the next 16 days. Wow! Next Wednesday it gives Grand Rapids a high of 100 degrees. The European model is also in that ballpark.

6-10 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for August 1 -5

The map above is the 6-10 day temperature forecast for August 1-5 from the Climate Prediction Center. A big bubble of heat is forecast over the eastern 2/3rds of the country. Cooler than average temperatures are forecast for the Pacific Northwest, the desert Southwest (where cool might mean a temperature of 100° instead of 105° and for much of Alaska.

I think the last time we reached 100° was in July 2012, when we had a day of 104° in Grand Rapids. The hottest temperature ever in Grand Rapids was in July 1936, when we soared to 108°,

Radar

In the meantime, we have a chance of a shower or thundershower later today and tonight. We should be dry and pleasant from Friday thru Sunday. Then there will be a chance of a thunderstorm on Monday as the heat pushes into the Great Lakes.

Flooding in the St. Louis Area

ALSO: Severe flooding is occurring in the St. Louis MO area. Up to eleven inches of rain fell Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois. The St. Louis Airport had 8.86″ and 7.78″ of that occurred in just 6 hours. Here’s pics. of the flooding. There was a levee break. Homes fill with water. State of Emergency declared. Animal shelters seek foster families after flooding.