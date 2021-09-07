Meet the Artists: "Where Blue Birds Fly" by Homayra Adiba

Counting down to the Amway River Bank Run!
Mary Free Bed is hiring nursing staff!
How to avoid financial missteps when it comes to your retirement
AARP helps North End Wellness Coalition install 7 new park benches in the Creston neighborhood
Fox Powersports gears up for the fall and winter outdoor seasons!
Joe Hertler of Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers performs live!
Gentex hosting walk-in interviews, job opportunities for people who speak Spanish
Emmanuel Hospice hosting its annual fundraising celebration now through October 1st!
USS Gerald R. Ford ship makes its way to Grand Rapids
Warehouse One Antiques offers over 100,000 square feet of antiques and vintage goods
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan highlights artwork from healthcare workers during ArtPrize
Catch one of these great shows at Soaring Eagle Casino!