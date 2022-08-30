Meet the Artists: Swell by Marie Wohadlo

Sept. 23, 2022

Meet the Artists: Swell by Marie Wohadlo

News 8 at Noon live interview: Artists Creating Together

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092322

‘It takes a village’: Neighbor to Neighbor lives …

Fruitport runner turned to music to get back on course

Fruitport’s new turf field years in the making

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak

Red Wings open training camp with new head coach

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 092222

Artist reclaims herself and her space with ArtPrize …

Muskegon Heights school board responds to teacher …

Meet the Artists: Bee Amazing by Daniel Smith

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092322

News

Meet the Artists: Jennifer Dunahee’s Twigg the Forest …

Vintage items, clothes, food at Hudsonville Flea …

BRAKES safe driving program aims to prevent teen …

CO2 production shortage in Mississippi may lead to …

Readers dismayed as Cedar Springs Post says goodbye

$54 million settlement a surprise to some in PFAS …

Weather

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092222

Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 092222

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092222

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 092122

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092122

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092122

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092122

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 p.m., 092022

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092022

Football Frenzy

Catholic Central, Forest Hills Eastern to clash in …

Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 4

Sept. 16, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights

Frenzy Traditions: The Battle for the Bell

Football Frenzy food drive: Godwin Heights

Battle for the Bell comes to Whitehall

1st generation American dreams of bright future after …

Nonprofit uses food program to help serve the whole …

New head coach starting strong with West Catholic

Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 3

Sports

Iron Men: Agars complete first full-distance triathlon

The Lalonde era beings for the Red Wings

Dream 18: Kent Country Club’s seventh hole

Grandville HS football ready for tough schedule

MSU to host Folds of Honor collegiate tournament

GVSU vs. Davenport volleyball

MSU ‘sick’ after Washington loss, resetting for Minnesota

Dream 18: American Dunes Golf Club’s 16th hole

Lincoln vs. Grand Valley State

WMU fans tailgate ahead of home opener

Dream 18: Cascade Hills Country Club’s third hole

eightWest

NAMI Walk GR

Gearing up for the 2022 Gentex Santa Parade

Fall is the perfect time to visit Shanty Creek Resort

Fall street festival coming to Ottawa in October

Le Macaron offers authentic French Macarons & more

Fall entertainment is heating up at Soaring Eagle

Experience Trans-Siberian Orchestra this winter

Catherine’s Health Center offers healthcare for all

Kalamazoo State Theatre celebrates 95 years

Get all of your fall floral needs at Ludema’s

Stop by Condado Tacos during ArtPrize

How to insulate your retirement savings from inflation

WOTV 4 Women

Hope Unexpected provides support and hope for young …

Clark provides spiritual care for residents looking …

Why it’s so important to celebrate Grandparents Day

The link between hearing loss and diabetes

Hope Unexpected is helping single moms, providing …

Suicide prevention: The importance of connecting …

Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on …

Jordan celebrates National College Colors Day with …

BIGGBY COFFEE is back to surprising local teachers …

Consumers Energy is proud to live local and give …

How Inforum helps women succeed in the workplace 

‘AARP Community Challenge’ grant creates livable …

