Meet the Artists: 'Postcards from Home' by John Katerberg

John Katerberg's ArtPrize 2021 entry "Postcards from Home" was displayed at [Has Heart] at Veterans Memorial Park.

Meet the Artists: 'Postcards from Home' by John Katerberg

WMU appeals federal judge’s decision on vaccine mandate

Tia Brooks-Wannemacher being inducted into GRSHOF

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 6 p.m. 092821

Nurse shortage strains West Michigan hospitals

City: Public will weigh in on GRPD chief search in October

Neighbors concerned about after-hours activity at GR park

Arsenic found in water of mobile home park near Wayland

1 fatally stabbed in Kentwood, another person injured

Pfizer submits promising data to FDA from vaccine trial with kids ages 5-11

Government shutdown looms as Congress battles over debt ceiling

Congress split on debt ceiling, $3.5T spending bills

Latest

WMU appeals federal judge’s decision on vaccine mandate

News /

Tia Brooks-Wannemacher being inducted into GRSHOF

Sports /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 6 p.m. 092821

Weather /

Nurse shortage strains West Michigan hospitals

News /

City: Public will weigh in on GRPD chief search in October

News /

Neighbors concerned about after-hours activity at GR park

News /

Arsenic found in water of mobile home park near Wayland

News /

1 fatally stabbed in Kentwood, another person injured

News /

Meet the Artists: 'Postcards from Home' by John Katerberg

News /

Pfizer submits promising data to FDA from vaccine trial with kids ages 5-11

News /

Government shutdown looms as Congress battles over debt ceiling

News /

Congress split on debt ceiling, $3.5T spending bills

News /

News

WMU appeals federal judge’s decision on vaccine mandate

News /

Nurse shortage strains West Michigan hospitals

News /

City: Public will weigh in on GRPD chief search in October

News /

Neighbors concerned about after-hours activity at GR park

News /

Arsenic found in water of mobile home park near Wayland

News /

1 fatally stabbed in Kentwood, another person injured

News /

Meet the Artists: 'Postcards from Home' by John Katerberg

News /

Pfizer submits promising data to FDA from vaccine trial with kids ages 5-11

News /

Government shutdown looms as Congress battles over debt ceiling

News /

Congress split on debt ceiling, $3.5T spending bills

News /

West MI health leaders discuss nursing shortage

News /

Police investigating what sickened Wayland HS students at dance

News /

Weather

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 6 p.m. 092821

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 092821

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 092821

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 092721

Weather /

When to expect the first fall freeze

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 6 p.m. 092721

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 092721

Weather /

Watching the Skies: Early October meteor shower is the Draconid

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 092721

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 092621

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 6 p.m. 092621

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 a.m.: 092621

Weather /

Sports

Tia Brooks-Wannemacher being inducted into GRSHOF

Sports /

Bob Kaser being inducted into GRSHOF

Sports /

Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 5

Sports /

Emails; Health dept. director threatened

Sports /

Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership

Sports /

Whitecaps at Lugnuts: Sept. 19, 2021

Sports /

Play of the Week Winner: Hopkin's Aiden Janowsky

Sports /

Whitecaps Vs Lugnuts: 091721

Sports /

Portage native Lisa Byington on Bucks gig: 'Sometimes history finds you'

Sports /

Whitecaps vs Lugnuts: 091521

Sports /

Whitecaps close out home schedule

Sports /

Derek Jeter inducted into the Hall of Fame

Sports /

eightWest

Van Andel Arena adds new dishes to their food menu!

eightWest /

Do you have what you need for a successful retirement?

eightWest /

Don't let chronic neck and back pain prevent you from living your best life

eightWest /

HBA Parade of Homes kicks off this Friday and runs through October 9th!

eightWest /

Counting down to the Amway River Bank Run!

eightWest /

Mary Free Bed is hiring nursing staff!

eightWest /

How to avoid financial missteps when it comes to your retirement

eightWest /

AARP helps North End Wellness Coalition install 7 new park benches in the Creston neighborhood

eightWest /

Fox Powersports gears up for the fall and winter outdoor seasons!

eightWest /

Joe Hertler of Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers performs live!

eightWest /

Gentex hosting walk-in interviews, job opportunities for people who speak Spanish

eightWest /

Emmanuel Hospice hosting its annual fundraising celebration now through October 1st!

eightWest /

WOTV 4 Women

Clark Retirement is a top choice for families seeking assisted living options

WOTV4Women /

Fall favorites at BIGGBY COFFEE

WOTV4Women /

Jordan and Maranda get ready for the BIGGBY B the One Run!

WOTV4Women /

The benefits of journaling for caregivers

WOTV4Women /

CareLinc brings a team of bikers to support the MSU Gran Fondo

WOTV4Women /

CareLinc supports ALS Pedals

WOTV4Women /

‘It was just very appealing’: A Future Clark at Keller Lake Resident shares why she’s making the move

WOTV4Women /

CareLinc supports the Susan Mast ALS Foundation

WOTV4Women /

Kick off the return of ArtPrize with Terri DeBoer

WOTV4Women /

B THE ONE RUN with Vonnie and i understand-love heals

WOTV4Women /

The importance of caregiver support

WOTV4Women /

Hope Unexpected provides light and love to single moms

WOTV4Women /