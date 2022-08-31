Skip to content
Meet the Artists: ‘Pawn or Queen?’ by Kim Kleinhardt
Fibroid patient urges women to look for symptoms
Some businesses drop college requirement for new …
Meet the Artists: Jim Triezenberg’s Nature of Invention
Tonight at 7 p.m.: ‘To The Point’ with John Gibbs
Buttigieg: Airline transparency rule will help customers …
Meet the Artists: Mary Sayre’s ‘Breath of Life’
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 092722
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092722
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 092622
Veteran and ArtPrize artist uses quilts to cope, …
2 of 3 suspects charged in drive-by that killed toddler
Latest
Fibroid patient urges women to look for symptoms
Some businesses drop college requirement for new …
Meet the Artists: Jim Triezenberg’s Nature of Invention
Meet the Artists: ‘Pawn or Queen?’ by Kim Kleinhardt
Tonight at 7 p.m.: ‘To The Point’ with John Gibbs
Buttigieg: Airline transparency rule will help customers …
Meet the Artists: Mary Sayre’s ‘Breath of Life’
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 092722
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092722
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 092622
Veteran and ArtPrize artist uses quilts to cope, …
2 of 3 suspects charged in drive-by that killed toddler
News
Fibroid patient urges women to look for symptoms
Some businesses drop college requirement for new …
Meet the Artists: Jim Triezenberg’s Nature of Invention
Meet the Artists: ‘Pawn or Queen?’ by Kim Kleinhardt
Tonight at 7 p.m.: ‘To The Point’ with John Gibbs
Buttigieg: Airline transparency rule will help customers …
Meet the Artists: Mary Sayre’s ‘Breath of Life’
Veteran and ArtPrize artist uses quilts to cope, …
2 of 3 suspects charged in drive-by that killed toddler
MI lawmakers consider school phone ban; at Forest …
Mel Trotter hosting ‘Seasons of Hope Gala’
Kent ISD program trains high school students to become …
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 092722
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092722
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 092622
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 092622
Peregrine falcon hangs out in front of River House …
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 4 p.m., 09262022
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092622
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092622
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 p.m.: 092522
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 092522
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 09252022
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 092422
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 5
Sept. 23, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Fruitport runner turned to music to get back on course
Fruitport’s new turf field years in the making
Catholic Central, Forest Hills Eastern to clash in …
Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 4
Sept. 16, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Frenzy Traditions: The Battle for the Bell
Football Frenzy food drive: Godwin Heights
Battle for the Bell comes to Whitehall
1st generation American dreams of bright future after …
Nonprofit uses food program to help serve the whole …
Sports
Dream 18: Harbor Shores Golf Course’s Seventh Hole
Michigan State falls to Minnesota in Big Ten opener
Frenzy Traditions: The well-known voice of West Ottawa
Dream 18: Pilgrim’s Run Golf Club’s sixth hole
Red Wings open training camp with new head coach
Iron Men: Agars complete first full-distance triathlon
The Lalonde era beings for the Red Wings
Dream 18: Kent Country Club’s seventh hole
Grandville HS football ready for tough schedule
MSU to host Folds of Honor collegiate tournament
GVSU vs. Davenport volleyball
MSU ‘sick’ after Washington loss, resetting for Minnesota
eightWest
Montell Construction helping local veterans
A.K. Rikk’s shows us 3 ways to wear denim this fall
The Wine, Beer & Food Festival is back this November
Interra Homes can help you get into a condominium
Create a successful plan for retirement
Make sure you’re prepared for a successful retirement
SpartanNash hosting Immunize at ArtPrize
September is drug-free pain management awareness …
A great hotel option offering comfort & convenience
NAMI Walk GR
Gearing up for the 2022 Gentex Santa Parade
Fall is the perfect time to visit Shanty Creek Resort
WOTV 4 Women
Hospice services beyond physical care
How to prevent and protect your family from a fire …
Hope Unexpected provides support and hope for young …
Clark provides spiritual care for residents looking …
Why it’s so important to celebrate Grandparents Day
The link between hearing loss and diabetes
Hope Unexpected is helping single moms, providing …
Suicide prevention: The importance of connecting …
Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on …
Jordan celebrates National College Colors Day with …
BIGGBY COFFEE is back to surprising local teachers …
Consumers Energy is proud to live local and give …