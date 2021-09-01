Meet the Artists: Paul Van Heest and "Four Calling Birds"

McDonald Hearing Services discusses the connection between hearing loss and other health conditions Video

The Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta celebrates the way the Hispanic community enriches the Lakeshore Video

Are you taking the right steps to get ready for retirement? Video

Disability Advocates of Kent County opens brand new Home Accessibility Center Video

Consumers Energy challenges GRPS students to create art that promotes a clean energy future Video

When does it make sense to retire early and how can you make that happen? Video

Heartland Home Mortgage can help you close the deal on your new home Video

West Michigan Honda Dealers kicks off their Design & Drive display at ArtPrize Video

Metro Health University of Michigan Health discusses the importance of your child's yearly physical Video

My Dearest Friends Project shares disabled stories outside the Grand Rapids Art Museum Video

Great Lakes Waterproofing offering a special deal! Video