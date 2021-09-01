Meet the Artists: Paul Van Heest and "Four Calling Birds"

McDonald Hearing Services discusses the connection between hearing loss and other health conditions
The Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta celebrates the way the Hispanic community enriches the Lakeshore
Are you taking the right steps to get ready for retirement?
Disability Advocates of Kent County opens brand new Home Accessibility Center
Consumers Energy challenges GRPS students to create art that promotes a clean energy future
When does it make sense to retire early and how can you make that happen?
Heartland Home Mortgage can help you close the deal on your new home
West Michigan Honda Dealers kicks off their Design & Drive display at ArtPrize
Metro Health University of Michigan Health discusses the importance of your child's yearly physical
My Dearest Friends Project shares disabled stories outside the Grand Rapids Art Museum
Great Lakes Waterproofing offering a special deal!
Kesslers Diamonds opens new location in Grand Rapids