Meet the Artists: Katrina Murray and 'Profiling'

"Profiling" by Katrina Murray is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize. (Sept. 20, 2022)

Meet the Artists: Katrina Murray and ‘Profiling’

Family remembers victim in home explosion

Grandville HS football ready for tough schedule

MSU to host Folds of Honor collegiate tournament

GVSU vs. Davenport volleyball

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 p.m., 092022

Meet the Artists: Charles Wright’s Humpty Dumpty

Getting married? Bridal show in Grand Rapids Saturday

Allegan Co. deputies complete bodycam training

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092022

Experts warn senators of Russian, Chinese nuclear …

Hurricane Fiona hits home for Grand Rapids woman

Latest

Family remembers victim in home explosion

News /

Grandville HS football ready for tough schedule

Sports /

MSU to host Folds of Honor collegiate tournament

Sports /

GVSU vs. Davenport volleyball

Sports /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 p.m., 092022

Weather /

Meet the Artists: Katrina Murray and ‘Profiling’

News /

Meet the Artists: Charles Wright’s Humpty Dumpty

News /

Getting married? Bridal show in Grand Rapids Saturday

News /

Allegan Co. deputies complete bodycam training

News /

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092022

Weather /

Experts warn senators of Russian, Chinese nuclear …

News /

Hurricane Fiona hits home for Grand Rapids woman

News /

News

Family remembers victim in home explosion

News /

Meet the Artists: Katrina Murray and ‘Profiling’

News /

Meet the Artists: Charles Wright’s Humpty Dumpty

News /

Getting married? Bridal show in Grand Rapids Saturday

News /

Allegan Co. deputies complete bodycam training

News /

Experts warn senators of Russian, Chinese nuclear …

News /

Hurricane Fiona hits home for Grand Rapids woman

News /

Safety concerns spur late-night Blue Bridge closures

News /

2-year-old killed in shooting in Battle Creek

News /

ArtPrize entry memorializes child victims of mass …

News /

Hispanic Center launches voter registration hotline

News /

Woman, 77, dies following house explosion

News /

Weather

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 p.m., 092022

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092022

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092022

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092022

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092022

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 091922

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 091922

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 091922

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 091922

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 091822

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 091822

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 a.m., 091822

Weather /

Football Frenzy

Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 4

Sports /

Sept. 16, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights

Sports /

Frenzy Traditions: The Battle for the Bell

Sports /

Football Frenzy food drive: Godwin Heights

Sports /

Battle for the Bell comes to Whitehall

Sports /

1st generation American dreams of bright future after …

Sports /

Nonprofit uses food program to help serve the whole …

Sports /

New head coach starting strong with West Catholic

Sports /

Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 3

Sports /

Sept. 9, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights

Sports /

Mona Shores playing Sailor Salute game

Sports /

7,623 pounds of food collected so far in 2022’s Football …

Sports /

Sports

Grandville HS football ready for tough schedule

Sports /

MSU to host Folds of Honor collegiate tournament

Sports /

GVSU vs. Davenport volleyball

Sports /

MSU ‘sick’ after Washington loss, resetting for Minnesota

Sports /

Dream 18: American Dunes Golf Club’s 16th hole

Sports /

Lincoln vs. Grand Valley State

Sports /

WMU fans tailgate ahead of home opener

Sports /

Dream 18: Cascade Hills Country Club’s third hole

Sports /

MHSAA volleyball: Sept. 15, 2022

Sports /

Dream 18: Tullymore Golf Resort’s 18th hole

Sports /

WMU hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday

Sports /

MHSAA soccer: South Christian vs Grand Rapids Catholic …

Sports /

eightWest

This year’s SmartArt contest winner is announced

eightWest /

HBA Fall Expo takes place in Kalamazoo this weekend

eightWest /

Advanced Interiors can help you with remodel project

eightWest /

Get help from an expert for your retirement planning

eightWest /

A luxury apartment with a focus on community

eightWest /

Understanding & increasing our emotional awareness

eightWest /

Celebrate Hispanic heritage in Grand Haven this month

eightWest /

Putting art in drive for ArtPrize 2022

eightWest /

“Fusion” increases the power of the piazza

eightWest /

LMCU Bridge Run celebrates 20 years this weekend

eightWest /

Resources & services for the Latino community

eightWest /

Blue Cross Blue Shield featuring two artists

eightWest /

WOTV 4 Women

Why it’s so important to celebrate Grandparents Day

WOTV4Women /

The link between hearing loss and diabetes

WOTV4Women /

Hope Unexpected is helping single moms, providing …

WOTV4Women /

Suicide prevention: The importance of connecting …

WOTV4Women /

Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on …

WOTV4Women /

Jordan celebrates National College Colors Day with …

WOTV4Women /

BIGGBY COFFEE is back to surprising local teachers …

WOTV4Women /

Consumers Energy is proud to live local and give …

WOTV4Women /

How Inforum helps women succeed in the workplace 

WOTV4Women /

‘AARP Community Challenge’ grant creates livable …

WOTV4Women /

Barn for Equine Therapy

WOTV4Women /

Community event: The Barn for Equine Therapy

WOTV4Women /