Skip to content
Meet the Artists: Katrina Murray and ‘Profiling’
Family remembers victim in home explosion
Grandville HS football ready for tough schedule
MSU to host Folds of Honor collegiate tournament
GVSU vs. Davenport volleyball
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 p.m., 092022
Meet the Artists: Charles Wright’s Humpty Dumpty
Getting married? Bridal show in Grand Rapids Saturday
Allegan Co. deputies complete bodycam training
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092022
Experts warn senators of Russian, Chinese nuclear …
Hurricane Fiona hits home for Grand Rapids woman
Latest
Family remembers victim in home explosion
Grandville HS football ready for tough schedule
MSU to host Folds of Honor collegiate tournament
GVSU vs. Davenport volleyball
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 p.m., 092022
Meet the Artists: Katrina Murray and ‘Profiling’
Meet the Artists: Charles Wright’s Humpty Dumpty
Getting married? Bridal show in Grand Rapids Saturday
Allegan Co. deputies complete bodycam training
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092022
Experts warn senators of Russian, Chinese nuclear …
Hurricane Fiona hits home for Grand Rapids woman
News
Family remembers victim in home explosion
Meet the Artists: Katrina Murray and ‘Profiling’
Meet the Artists: Charles Wright’s Humpty Dumpty
Getting married? Bridal show in Grand Rapids Saturday
Allegan Co. deputies complete bodycam training
Experts warn senators of Russian, Chinese nuclear …
Hurricane Fiona hits home for Grand Rapids woman
Safety concerns spur late-night Blue Bridge closures
2-year-old killed in shooting in Battle Creek
ArtPrize entry memorializes child victims of mass …
Hispanic Center launches voter registration hotline
Woman, 77, dies following house explosion
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 p.m., 092022
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092022
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092022
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092022
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092022
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 091922
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 091922
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 091922
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 091922
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 091822
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 091822
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 a.m., 091822
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 4
Sept. 16, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Frenzy Traditions: The Battle for the Bell
Football Frenzy food drive: Godwin Heights
Battle for the Bell comes to Whitehall
1st generation American dreams of bright future after …
Nonprofit uses food program to help serve the whole …
New head coach starting strong with West Catholic
Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 3
Sept. 9, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Mona Shores playing Sailor Salute game
7,623 pounds of food collected so far in 2022’s Football …
Sports
Grandville HS football ready for tough schedule
MSU to host Folds of Honor collegiate tournament
GVSU vs. Davenport volleyball
MSU ‘sick’ after Washington loss, resetting for Minnesota
Dream 18: American Dunes Golf Club’s 16th hole
Lincoln vs. Grand Valley State
WMU fans tailgate ahead of home opener
Dream 18: Cascade Hills Country Club’s third hole
MHSAA volleyball: Sept. 15, 2022
Dream 18: Tullymore Golf Resort’s 18th hole
WMU hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday
MHSAA soccer: South Christian vs Grand Rapids Catholic …
eightWest
This year’s SmartArt contest winner is announced
HBA Fall Expo takes place in Kalamazoo this weekend
Advanced Interiors can help you with remodel project
Get help from an expert for your retirement planning
A luxury apartment with a focus on community
Understanding & increasing our emotional awareness
Celebrate Hispanic heritage in Grand Haven this month
Putting art in drive for ArtPrize 2022
“Fusion” increases the power of the piazza
LMCU Bridge Run celebrates 20 years this weekend
Resources & services for the Latino community
Blue Cross Blue Shield featuring two artists
WOTV 4 Women
Why it’s so important to celebrate Grandparents Day
The link between hearing loss and diabetes
Hope Unexpected is helping single moms, providing …
Suicide prevention: The importance of connecting …
Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on …
Jordan celebrates National College Colors Day with …
BIGGBY COFFEE is back to surprising local teachers …
Consumers Energy is proud to live local and give …
How Inforum helps women succeed in the workplace
‘AARP Community Challenge’ grant creates livable …
Barn for Equine Therapy
Community event: The Barn for Equine Therapy