Meet the Artists: Joy Lemon's 'A Study of Light and Form'

"A Study of Light and Form" by M. Joy Lemon is displayed at Monroe Community Church for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 29, 2022)

Meet the Artists: Joy Lemon’s ‘A Study of Light and …

How absentee ballot pre-processing works

GR Fundraiser aims to bring ambulances to Ukraine

GVSU hosts the Battle of the Valleys

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092922

AG suing company over PFAS contamination

Former W. MI resident loses home to Hurricane Ian

Right to Life volunteer who was shot: ‘It was intentional’

Meet the GHAPS home liaison for migrant families

Village of Breedsville could be disincorporated

Meet the Artists: The Great Lakes by Rachel Heibel

Submit your questions for the Oct. 13 gubernatorial …

Latest

Meet the Artists: Joy Lemon’s ‘A Study of Light and …

News /

How absentee ballot pre-processing works

News /

GR Fundraiser aims to bring ambulances to Ukraine

News /

GVSU hosts the Battle of the Valleys

Sports /

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092922

Weather /

AG suing company over PFAS contamination

News /

Former W. MI resident loses home to Hurricane Ian

News /

Right to Life volunteer who was shot: ‘It was intentional’

News /

Meet the GHAPS home liaison for migrant families

News /

Village of Breedsville could be disincorporated

News /

Meet the Artists: The Great Lakes by Rachel Heibel

News /

Submit your questions for the Oct. 13 gubernatorial …

News /

News

Meet the Artists: Joy Lemon’s ‘A Study of Light and …

News /

How absentee ballot pre-processing works

News /

GR Fundraiser aims to bring ambulances to Ukraine

News /

AG suing company over PFAS contamination

News /

Former W. MI resident loses home to Hurricane Ian

News /

Right to Life volunteer who was shot: ‘It was intentional’

News /

Meet the GHAPS home liaison for migrant families

News /

Village of Breedsville could be disincorporated

News /

Meet the Artists: The Great Lakes by Rachel Heibel

News /

Submit your questions for the Oct. 13 gubernatorial …

News /

Grand Haven crews to aid in power restoration

News /

Red Cross sends crews to help in Florida

News /

Weather

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092922

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092922

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092922

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 092822

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092822

Weather /

Storm Team 8 tracks Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092822

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092822

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 092722

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092722

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 092722

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092722

Weather /

Football Frenzy

Football Frenzy: Central focusing on Lowell

Sports /

Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 5

Sports /

Sept. 23, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights

Sports /

Fruitport runner turned to music to get back on course

Sports /

Fruitport’s new turf field years in the making

Sports /

Catholic Central, Forest Hills Eastern to clash in …

Sports /

Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 4

Sports /

Sept. 16, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights

Sports /

Frenzy Traditions: The Battle for the Bell

Sports /

Football Frenzy food drive: Godwin Heights

Sports /

Battle for the Bell comes to Whitehall

Sports /

1st generation American dreams of bright future after …

Sports /

Sports

GVSU hosts the Battle of the Valleys

Sports /

Folds of Honor hosts inaugural collegiate tournament

Sports /

Folds of Honor collegiate

Sports /

Dream 18: The Moors Golf Club’s 15th hole

Sports /

Folds of Honor Collegiate round 2

Sports /

K-Wings ready to start Martin era

Sports /

Dream 18: Harbor Shores Golf Course’s Seventh Hole

Sports /

Michigan State falls to Minnesota in Big Ten opener

Sports /

Frenzy Traditions: The well-known voice of West Ottawa

Sports /

Dream 18: Pilgrim’s Run Golf Club’s sixth hole

Sports /

Red Wings open training camp with new head coach

Sports /

Iron Men: Agars complete first full-distance triathlon

Sports /

eightWest

Check out the entertainment lineup at Soaring Eagle

eightWest /

Custom jewelry design event kicks off next week

eightWest /

ArtPrize Closing Awards are tomorrow night

eightWest /

Try these Biggby Coffee fall drinks

eightWest /

Aquinas gets students ready for a career

eightWest /

Now is a great time to clean your carpets

eightWest /

International Festival of Holland takes place Saturday

eightWest /

Spectrum Health is offering personalized care

eightWest /

Check out what’s new at Acqua in Vino

eightWest /

Pine Rest discusses the importance of self care

eightWest /

Montell Construction helping local veterans

eightWest /

A.K. Rikk’s shows us 3 ways to wear denim this fall

eightWest /

WOTV 4 Women

The Barn for Equine Learning

WOTV4Women /

AARP offers skill building platform to help older …

WOTV4Women /

Hospice services beyond physical care

WOTV4Women /

How to prevent and protect your family from a fire …

WOTV4Women /

Hope Unexpected provides support and hope for young …

WOTV4Women /

Clark provides spiritual care for residents looking …

WOTV4Women /

Why it’s so important to celebrate Grandparents Day

WOTV4Women /

The link between hearing loss and diabetes

WOTV4Women /

Hope Unexpected is helping single moms, providing …

WOTV4Women /

Suicide prevention: The importance of connecting …

WOTV4Women /

Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on …

WOTV4Women /

Jordan celebrates National College Colors Day with …

WOTV4Women /