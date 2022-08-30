Skip to content
Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley’s Their Wildest Dreams
Michigan State falls to Minnesota in Big Ten opener
Frenzy Traditions: The well-known voice of West Ottawa
To The Point: Tudor Dixon, 43rd House District Race
Meet the Artists: Bryce Culverhouse’s Indigenous …
Studio Park transforms into innovative, creative …
GRR runway race raises $12K for Kids Food Basket
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 09242022
Sept. 23, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Storm Team 8 forecast, 10 p.m., 092322
First Tech Week held in Grand Rapids
Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …
Latest
Michigan State falls to Minnesota in Big Ten opener
Frenzy Traditions: The well-known voice of West Ottawa
To The Point: Tudor Dixon, 43rd House District Race
Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley’s Their Wildest Dreams
Meet the Artists: Bryce Culverhouse’s Indigenous …
Studio Park transforms into innovative, creative …
GRR runway race raises $12K for Kids Food Basket
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 09242022
Sept. 23, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Storm Team 8 forecast, 10 p.m., 092322
First Tech Week held in Grand Rapids
Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …
News
To The Point: Tudor Dixon, 43rd House District Race
Meet the Artists: Joy Bradley’s Their Wildest Dreams
Meet the Artists: Bryce Culverhouse’s Indigenous …
Studio Park transforms into innovative, creative …
GRR runway race raises $12K for Kids Food Basket
First Tech Week held in Grand Rapids
Meet the Artists: Ingrid Tourangeau’s Can You Tell …
Meet the Artists: Transmigration by Jyl Bonaguro
200 volunteers needed to plant trees in Grand Rapids
Sinkholes creating parking lot problems along 28th …
Trump Jr. visits West Michigan for Dixon campaign …
Hand-carved replica of King Tut’s tomb took 3 years
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 09242022
Storm Team 8 forecast, 10 p.m., 092322
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 092322
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092322
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 092222
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092222
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 092222
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092222
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 092122
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092122
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092122
Football Frenzy
Sept. 23, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Fruitport runner turned to music to get back on course
Fruitport’s new turf field years in the making
Catholic Central, Forest Hills Eastern to clash in …
Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 4
Sept. 16, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Frenzy Traditions: The Battle for the Bell
Football Frenzy food drive: Godwin Heights
Battle for the Bell comes to Whitehall
1st generation American dreams of bright future after …
Nonprofit uses food program to help serve the whole …
New head coach starting strong with West Catholic
Sports
Michigan State falls to Minnesota in Big Ten opener
Frenzy Traditions: The well-known voice of West Ottawa
Dream 18: Pilgrim’s Run Golf Club’s sixth hole
Red Wings open training camp with new head coach
Iron Men: Agars complete first full-distance triathlon
The Lalonde era beings for the Red Wings
Dream 18: Kent Country Club’s seventh hole
Grandville HS football ready for tough schedule
MSU to host Folds of Honor collegiate tournament
GVSU vs. Davenport volleyball
MSU ‘sick’ after Washington loss, resetting for Minnesota
Dream 18: American Dunes Golf Club’s 16th hole
eightWest
NAMI Walk GR
Gearing up for the 2022 Gentex Santa Parade
Fall is the perfect time to visit Shanty Creek Resort
Fall street festival coming to Ottawa in October
Le Macaron offers authentic French Macarons & more
Fall entertainment is heating up at Soaring Eagle
Experience Trans-Siberian Orchestra this winter
Catherine’s Health Center offers healthcare for all
Kalamazoo State Theatre celebrates 95 years
Get all of your fall floral needs at Ludema’s
Stop by Condado Tacos during ArtPrize
How to insulate your retirement savings from inflation
WOTV 4 Women
Hope Unexpected provides support and hope for young …
Clark provides spiritual care for residents looking …
Why it’s so important to celebrate Grandparents Day
The link between hearing loss and diabetes
Hope Unexpected is helping single moms, providing …
Suicide prevention: The importance of connecting …
Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on …
Jordan celebrates National College Colors Day with …
BIGGBY COFFEE is back to surprising local teachers …
Consumers Energy is proud to live local and give …
How Inforum helps women succeed in the workplace
‘AARP Community Challenge’ grant creates livable …