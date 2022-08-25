Meet the Artists: Joseph Mayernik and 'War of the Gods'

Skip to content
Meet the Artists: Joseph Mayernik and ‘War of the …
Patient ‘heartbroken’ as U-M Health-West closes rheumatology …
Judge candidate arraigned for domestic violence
Woman seriously injured in explosion, fire at house
Prosecutor: Deputy justified in shooting man during …
MSU ‘sick’ after Washington loss, resetting for Minnesota
Big tech regulation bill stalls in Congress
Republican governor candidate Tudor Dixon on education
Dream 18: American Dunes Golf Club’s 16th hole
Meet the Artists: El Sueño Americano by Tom Kiefer
Michigan joins Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition
News 8 at Noon live interview: Michigan Ovarian Cancer …
Latest
Patient ‘heartbroken’ as U-M Health-West closes rheumatology …
Judge candidate arraigned for domestic violence
Woman seriously injured in explosion, fire at house
Prosecutor: Deputy justified in shooting man during …
MSU ‘sick’ after Washington loss, resetting for Minnesota
Meet the Artists: Joseph Mayernik and ‘War of the …
Big tech regulation bill stalls in Congress
Republican governor candidate Tudor Dixon on education
Dream 18: American Dunes Golf Club’s 16th hole
Meet the Artists: El Sueño Americano by Tom Kiefer
Michigan joins Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition
News 8 at Noon live interview: Michigan Ovarian Cancer …
News
Nearly 300 firearms turned in during Grand Rapids …
Charges filed in Maryland murder linked to West Michigan …
Patient ‘heartbroken’ as U-M Health-West closes rheumatology …
Judge candidate arraigned for domestic violence
Woman seriously injured in explosion, fire at house
Prosecutor: Deputy justified in shooting man during …
Meet the Artists: Joseph Mayernik and ‘War of the …
Big tech regulation bill stalls in Congress
Republican governor candidate Tudor Dixon on education
Meet the Artists: El Sueño Americano by Tom Kiefer
Michigan joins Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition
News 8 at Noon live interview: Michigan Ovarian Cancer …
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 091922
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 091922
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 091822
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 091822
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 a.m., 091822
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m.,
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 091722
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 091722
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m. 091722
Storm Team 8 forecast, 10 p.m., 091622
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 091622
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 091622
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 4
Sept. 16, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Frenzy Traditions: The Battle for the Bell
Football Frenzy food drive: Godwin Heights
Battle for the Bell comes to Whitehall
1st generation American dreams of bright future after …
Nonprofit uses food program to help serve the whole …
New head coach starting strong with West Catholic
Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 3
Sept. 9, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Mona Shores playing Sailor Salute game
7,623 pounds of food collected so far in 2022’s Football …
Sports
MSU ‘sick’ after Washington loss, resetting for Minnesota
Dream 18: American Dunes Golf Club’s 16th hole
Lincoln vs. Grand Valley State
WMU fans tailgate ahead of home opener
Dream 18: Cascade Hills Country Club’s third hole
MHSAA volleyball: Sept. 15, 2022
Dream 18: Tullymore Golf Resort’s 18th hole
WMU hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday
MHSAA soccer: South Christian vs Grand Rapids Catholic …
Dream 18: Muskegon Country Club’s First Hole
Major changes to MLB rules, modeled by minor leagues
Lions spark comeback but fall to Eagles
eightWest
Celebrate Hispanic heritage in Grand Haven this month
Putting art in drive for ArtPrize 2022
“Fusion” increases the power of the piazza
LMCU Bridge Run celebrates 20 years this weekend
Resources & services for the Latino community
Blue Cross Blue Shield featuring two artists
ArtPrize 2022 kicks off today
Find a your new home at the Oaks of Rockford
New fall and winter shows announced at Soaring Eagle
Anastasia coming to Miller Auditorium
Modern techniques to deal with sewer backups
Spectrum Health offering free vascular & vein screenings
WOTV 4 Women
Why it’s so important to celebrate Grandparents Day
The link between hearing loss and diabetes
Hope Unexpected is helping single moms, providing …
Suicide prevention: The importance of connecting …
Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on …
Jordan celebrates National College Colors Day with …
BIGGBY COFFEE is back to surprising local teachers …
Consumers Energy is proud to live local and give …
How Inforum helps women succeed in the workplace
‘AARP Community Challenge’ grant creates livable …
Barn for Equine Therapy
Community event: The Barn for Equine Therapy