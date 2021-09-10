Meet the Artists: Jacob Joe Knapp’s ‘Holy Black Angel’

“Holy Black Angel” by Jacob Joe Knapp was displayed at Monroe Community Church for ArtPrize 2021. (Sept. 29, 2021)

Meet the Artists: Jacob Joe Knapp’s ‘Holy Black Angel’

Spotlight on the silver: Comstock Park at Belding

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 092921

Whitmer signs bills to complete budget, hails bipartisanship

Family mourns West Michigan driving teacher who died of COVID-19

Driver shortage: No busing for Newaygo schools this week

Judge to decide future of Willis' silver minivan

Saugatuck, Douglas area welcomes Whitmer’s EV infrastructure initiative

Man injured in shooting in Grand Rapids

2 injured in tractor-vehicle crash near Ravenna

Kalamazoo homeless camp to remain open

'Cure' moves international HQ to Grand Rapids

Latest

Spotlight on the silver: Comstock Park at Belding

Sports /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 092921

Weather /

Whitmer signs bills to complete budget, hails bipartisanship

News /

Family mourns West Michigan driving teacher who died of COVID-19

News /

Driver shortage: No busing for Newaygo schools this week

News /

Judge to decide future of Willis' silver minivan

News /

Saugatuck, Douglas area welcomes Whitmer’s EV infrastructure initiative

News /

Meet the Artists: Jacob Joe Knapp’s ‘Holy Black Angel’

News /

Man injured in shooting in Grand Rapids

News /

2 injured in tractor-vehicle crash near Ravenna

News /

Kalamazoo homeless camp to remain open

News /

'Cure' moves international HQ to Grand Rapids

News /

News

Whitmer signs bills to complete budget, hails bipartisanship

News /

Family mourns West Michigan driving teacher who died of COVID-19

News /

Driver shortage: No busing for Newaygo schools this week

News /

Judge to decide future of Willis' silver minivan

News /

Saugatuck, Douglas area welcomes Whitmer’s EV infrastructure initiative

News /

Meet the Artists: Jacob Joe Knapp’s ‘Holy Black Angel’

News /

Man injured in shooting in Grand Rapids

News /

2 injured in tractor-vehicle crash near Ravenna

News /

Kalamazoo homeless camp to remain open

News /

'Cure' moves international HQ to Grand Rapids

News /

Lakeshore Habitat announces 'historic' project

News /

Ionia Health Dept. rescinds order over funding threat

News /

Weather

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 092921

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 092921

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 092921

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 092821

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 6 p.m. 092821

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 092821

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 092821

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 092721

Weather /

When to expect the first fall freeze

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 6 p.m. 092721

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 092721

Weather /

Watching the Skies: Early October meteor shower is the Draconid

Weather /

Sports

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2021 class

Sports /

Tia Brooks-Wannemacher being inducted into GRSHOF

Sports /

Bob Kaser being inducted into GRSHOF

Sports /

Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 5

Sports /

Emails; Health dept. director threatened

Sports /

Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership

Sports /

Whitecaps at Lugnuts: Sept. 19, 2021

Sports /

Play of the Week Winner: Hopkin's Aiden Janowsky

Sports /

Whitecaps Vs Lugnuts: 091721

Sports /

Portage native Lisa Byington on Bucks gig: 'Sometimes history finds you'

Sports /

Whitecaps vs Lugnuts: 091521

Sports /

Whitecaps close out home schedule

Sports /

eightWest

Grab tickets to one of these great shows coming to Soaring Eagle Casino!

eightWest /

Grand Rapids Public Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

eightWest /

Discussing Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with Mercy Health

eightWest /

Goodwill gives some thrifty Halloween costume ideas

eightWest /

Town Square by Eastbrook Homes in Rockford is adding townhouses and terrace homes

eightWest /

A mothers heartbreaking story of saying goodbye to her baby

eightWest /

Van Andel Arena adds new dishes to their food menu!

eightWest /

Do you have what you need for a successful retirement?

eightWest /

Don't let chronic neck and back pain prevent you from living your best life

eightWest /

HBA Parade of Homes kicks off this Friday and runs through October 9th!

eightWest /

Counting down to the Amway River Bank Run!

eightWest /

Mary Free Bed is hiring nursing staff!

eightWest /

WOTV 4 Women

Clark Retirement is a top choice for families seeking assisted living options

WOTV4Women /

Fall favorites at BIGGBY COFFEE

WOTV4Women /

Jordan and Maranda get ready for the BIGGBY B the One Run!

WOTV4Women /

The benefits of journaling for caregivers

WOTV4Women /

CareLinc brings a team of bikers to support the MSU Gran Fondo

WOTV4Women /

CareLinc supports ALS Pedals

WOTV4Women /

‘It was just very appealing’: A Future Clark at Keller Lake Resident shares why she’s making the move

WOTV4Women /

CareLinc supports the Susan Mast ALS Foundation

WOTV4Women /

Kick off the return of ArtPrize with Terri DeBoer

WOTV4Women /

B THE ONE RUN with Vonnie and i understand-love heals

WOTV4Women /

The importance of caregiver support

WOTV4Women /

Hope Unexpected provides light and love to single moms

WOTV4Women /