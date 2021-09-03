Meet the Artists: Hero by Dan Kaminski

Hero by Dan Kaminski can be found at the JW Marriott during ArtPrize 2021. (Sept. 23, 2021)

Meet the Artists: Hero by Dan Kaminski

Meet the Artists: Art tackles issues of race, equality

Ask Ellen: Why does wind move in different directions

Chefs team up to help Degage Ministries

Policy conference lays out plan for progress

Battles of unbeatens in the OK Red

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 092321

MSP investigating crash between semi, mail truck

Gun Lake-area couple dead in likely murder-suicide, MSP says

Kalamazoo interchange project gets $3 million infusion

Boost in funding could help EMT shortage

ArtPrize entry aims to bring awareness to congenital heart defects

Latest

Meet the Artists: Art tackles issues of race, equality

News /

Ask Ellen: Why does wind move in different directions

News /

Meet the Artists: Hero by Dan Kaminski

News /

Chefs team up to help Degage Ministries

News /

Policy conference lays out plan for progress

News /

Battles of unbeatens in the OK Red

Sports /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 092321

Weather /

MSP investigating crash between semi, mail truck

News /

Gun Lake-area couple dead in likely murder-suicide, MSP says

News /

Kalamazoo interchange project gets $3 million infusion

News /

Boost in funding could help EMT shortage

News /

ArtPrize entry aims to bring awareness to congenital heart defects

News /

News

Meet the Artists: Art tackles issues of race, equality

News /

Ask Ellen: Why does wind move in different directions

News /

Meet the Artists: Hero by Dan Kaminski

News /

Chefs team up to help Degage Ministries

News /

Policy conference lays out plan for progress

News /

MSP investigating crash between semi, mail truck

News /

Gun Lake-area couple dead in likely murder-suicide, MSP says

News /

Kalamazoo interchange project gets $3 million infusion

News /

Boost in funding could help EMT shortage

News /

ArtPrize entry aims to bring awareness to congenital heart defects

News /

Confluence Festival Friday & Saturday in Calder Plaza

News /

Man stabbed in Grand Rapids, no suspect in custody

News /

Weather

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 092321

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 092321

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 092321

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 092221

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 092221

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, Noon: 092221

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 6 a.m. 092221

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 092121

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 6 p.m. 092121

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 092121

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 092121

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 092021

Weather /

Sports

Emails; Health dept. director threatened

Sports /

Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership

Sports /

Whitecaps at Lugnuts: Sept. 19, 2021

Sports /

Play of the Week Winner: Hopkin's Aiden Janowsky

Sports /

Whitecaps Vs Lugnuts: 091721

Sports /

Portage native Lisa Byington on Bucks gig: 'Sometimes history finds you'

Sports /

Whitecaps vs Lugnuts: 091521

Sports /

Whitecaps close out home schedule

Sports /

Derek Jeter inducted into the Hall of Fame

Sports /

Kalamazoo’s Jeter inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

Sports /

Derek Jeter thanks dad, those who came before in Hall of Fame induction

Sports /

Jeter to be inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame today

Sports /

eightWest

USS Gerald R. Ford ship makes its way to Grand Rapids

eightWest /

Warehouse One Antiques offers over 100,000 square feet of antiques and vintage goods

eightWest /

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan highlights artwork from healthcare workers during ArtPrize

eightWest /

Catch one of these great shows at Soaring Eagle Casino!

eightWest /

Head to Shanty Creek Resort to enjoy all that fall in Michigan has to offer!

eightWest /

Holland Hospital is hiring with competitive compensation packages, remote work options and more!

eightWest /

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre gears up for 2021-2022 season!

eightWest /

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy educates Michiganders about recycling and how it can help our economy & environment

eightWest /

McDonald Hearing Services discusses the connection between hearing loss and other health conditions

eightWest /

The Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta celebrates the way the Hispanic community enriches the Lakeshore

eightWest /

Are you taking the right steps to get ready for retirement?

eightWest /

Disability Advocates of Kent County opens brand new Home Accessibility Center

eightWest /

WOTV 4 Women

CareLinc brings a team of bikers to support the MSU Gran Fondo

WOTV4Women /

CareLinc supports ALS Pedals

WOTV4Women /

‘It was just very appealing’: A Future Clark at Keller Lake Resident shares why she’s making the move

WOTV4Women /

CareLinc supports the Susan Mast ALS Foundation

WOTV4Women /

Kick off the return of ArtPrize with Terri DeBoer

WOTV4Women /

B THE ONE RUN with Vonnie and i understand-love heals

WOTV4Women /

The importance of caregiver support

WOTV4Women /

Hope Unexpected provides light and love to single moms

WOTV4Women /

How to properly care for hearing aids

WOTV4Women /

September Meijer Brain Health with Doug Meijer

WOTV4Women /

B the one Run with BIGGBY COFFEE and i understand- love heals

WOTV4Women /

September Meijer Brain Health Minute

WOTV4Women /