Skip to content
Meet the Artists: ‘Grand’ by Judy Steiner
GRPD chief: Drive-bys increase risk of innocent victims
Belmont neighbors settle class-action PFAS suit for …
Meet the Artists: Kerrah Caballero’s ‘Valientes’
Cascade firefighters use move to connect with public
High inflation in sight, Fed to signal more rate …
Meet the Artists: SEQUINCITY by James Kristan
Dream 18: Kent Country Club’s seventh hole
Shuler books celebrating 40 years
News 8 at Noon live interview: Franciscan Life Process …
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092122
GVSU grad brings authentic Italian cuisine to W. …
Latest
GRPD chief: Drive-bys increase risk of innocent victims
Belmont neighbors settle class-action PFAS suit for …
Meet the Artists: Kerrah Caballero’s ‘Valientes’
Cascade firefighters use move to connect with public
Meet the Artists: ‘Grand’ by Judy Steiner
High inflation in sight, Fed to signal more rate …
Meet the Artists: SEQUINCITY by James Kristan
Dream 18: Kent Country Club’s seventh hole
Shuler books celebrating 40 years
News 8 at Noon live interview: Franciscan Life Process …
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092122
GVSU grad brings authentic Italian cuisine to W. …
News
Plans for battery plant near Big Rapids
GRPD chief: Drive-bys increase risk of innocent victims
Belmont neighbors settle class-action PFAS suit for …
Meet the Artists: Kerrah Caballero’s ‘Valientes’
Cascade firefighters use move to connect with public
Meet the Artists: ‘Grand’ by Judy Steiner
High inflation in sight, Fed to signal more rate …
Meet the Artists: SEQUINCITY by James Kristan
Shuler books celebrating 40 years
News 8 at Noon live interview: Franciscan Life Process …
GVSU grad brings authentic Italian cuisine to W. …
Family remembers victim in home explosion
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092122
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092122
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 p.m., 092022
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092022
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 092022
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 092022
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 092022
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 091922
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 091922
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 091922
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 091922
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 091822
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 4
Sept. 16, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Frenzy Traditions: The Battle for the Bell
Football Frenzy food drive: Godwin Heights
Battle for the Bell comes to Whitehall
1st generation American dreams of bright future after …
Nonprofit uses food program to help serve the whole …
New head coach starting strong with West Catholic
Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 3
Sept. 9, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Mona Shores playing Sailor Salute game
7,623 pounds of food collected so far in 2022’s Football …
Sports
Dream 18: Kent Country Club’s seventh hole
Grandville HS football ready for tough schedule
MSU to host Folds of Honor collegiate tournament
GVSU vs. Davenport volleyball
MSU ‘sick’ after Washington loss, resetting for Minnesota
Dream 18: American Dunes Golf Club’s 16th hole
Lincoln vs. Grand Valley State
WMU fans tailgate ahead of home opener
Dream 18: Cascade Hills Country Club’s third hole
MHSAA volleyball: Sept. 15, 2022
Dream 18: Tullymore Golf Resort’s 18th hole
WMU hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday
eightWest
How to insulate your retirement savings from inflation
Expanded addiction programs in West Michigan
Eastbrook Homes has beautiful community in Jenison
The importance of early dental treatment
Pella can help bring your vision for your home to …
This year’s SmartArt contest winner is announced
HBA Fall Expo takes place in Kalamazoo this weekend
Advanced Interiors can help you with remodel project
Get help from an expert for your retirement planning
A luxury apartment with a focus on community
Understanding & increasing our emotional awareness
Celebrate Hispanic heritage in Grand Haven this month
WOTV 4 Women
Clark provides spiritual care for residents looking …
Why it’s so important to celebrate Grandparents Day
The link between hearing loss and diabetes
Hope Unexpected is helping single moms, providing …
Suicide prevention: The importance of connecting …
Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on …
Jordan celebrates National College Colors Day with …
BIGGBY COFFEE is back to surprising local teachers …
Consumers Energy is proud to live local and give …
How Inforum helps women succeed in the workplace
‘AARP Community Challenge’ grant creates livable …
Barn for Equine Therapy