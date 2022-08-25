Meet the Artists: Demi Heitzman’s ‘Undiscovered Sanctuary’

Heitzman’s artwork will be featured at the B.O.B. for her second year at ArtPrize. (Sept. 15, 2022)

Meet the Artists: Demi Heitzman’s ‘Undiscovered Sanctuary’

What’s new, different at ArtPrize 2022

How GRPS Southwest Elementary is celebrating Hispanic …

Van Andel Institute awarded $7.9M for cancer research

Lithium over chrome: EVs star at Detroit auto show

Deputies: Over $50K of valuables stolen from home …

New tech makes buying ArtPrize entries easier

Kent County Animal Shelter introduces QR code pet …

Michigan Street poutine week underway

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 091522

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 091522

Grand Haven’s 1st recreational marijuana shop set …

Latest

What’s new, different at ArtPrize 2022

News /

How GRPS Southwest Elementary is celebrating Hispanic …

News /

Van Andel Institute awarded $7.9M for cancer research

News /

Lithium over chrome: EVs star at Detroit auto show

News /

Deputies: Over $50K of valuables stolen from home …

News /

Meet the Artists: Demi Heitzman’s ‘Undiscovered Sanctuary’

News /

New tech makes buying ArtPrize entries easier

News /

Kent County Animal Shelter introduces QR code pet …

News /

Michigan Street poutine week underway

News /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 091522

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 091522

Weather /

Grand Haven’s 1st recreational marijuana shop set …

News /

News

What’s new, different at ArtPrize 2022

News /

How GRPS Southwest Elementary is celebrating Hispanic …

News /

Van Andel Institute awarded $7.9M for cancer research

News /

Lithium over chrome: EVs star at Detroit auto show

News /

Deputies: Over $50K of valuables stolen from home …

News /

Meet the Artists: Demi Heitzman’s ‘Undiscovered Sanctuary’

News /

New tech makes buying ArtPrize entries easier

News /

Kent County Animal Shelter introduces QR code pet …

News /

Michigan Street poutine week underway

News /

Grand Haven’s 1st recreational marijuana shop set …

News /

‘Project Night Light’ at Helen DeVos honored Childhood …

News /

Calvin University celebrates new School of Business …

News /

Weather

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 091522

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 091522

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 091422

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 091422

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast, 4 p.m., 091422

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 091422

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 091422

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 091322

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 091322

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast, 4 p.m., 091322

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 091322

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 091322

Weather /

Football Frenzy

New head coach starting strong with West Catholic

Sports /

Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 3

Sports /

Sept. 9, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights

Sports /

Mona Shores playing Sailor Salute game

Sports /

7,623 pounds of food collected so far in 2022’s Football …

Sports /

‘Sailor Salute’ honors veterans, 1st responders

Sports /

Catholic Central senior lives teamwork attitude

Sports /

Heart of service for local pantry: ‘Dignity. Food. …

Sports /

Catholic Central hopes inclusion program draws students

Sports /

Chix prepare for Dux

Sports /

Play of the Week nominees, Sept. 5, 2022

Sports /

Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 2

Sports /

Sports

Dream 18: Tullymore Golf Resort’s 18th hole

Sports /

WMU hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday

Sports /

MHSAA soccer: South Christian vs Grand Rapids Catholic …

Sports /

Dream 18: Muskegon Country Club’s First Hole

Sports /

Major changes to MLB rules, modeled by minor leagues

Sports /

Lions spark comeback but fall to Eagles

Sports /

Loons vs. Whitecaps

Sports /

Coe vs. Hope

Sports /

Whitecaps beat Loons

Sports /

Whitecaps lose to Loons

Sports /

Whitecaps win over Loons

Sports /

Skyy Moore visits WMU ahead of rookie season with …

Sports /

eightWest

Resources & services for the Latino community

eightWest /

Blue Cross Blue Shield featuring two artists

eightWest /

ArtPrize 2022 kicks off today

eightWest /

Find a your new home at the Oaks of Rockford

eightWest /

New fall and winter shows announced at Soaring Eagle

eightWest /

Anastasia coming to Miller Auditorium

eightWest /

Modern techniques to deal with sewer backups

eightWest /

Spectrum Health offering free vascular & vein screenings

eightWest /

Find effective solutions to help you and your pain

eightWest /

Helping kids with in-person communication

eightWest /

Anna’s House rolls out fall menu this week

eightWest /

Get relief from your chronic neuropathy pain

eightWest /

WOTV 4 Women

Why it’s so important to celebrate Grandparents Day

WOTV4Women /

The link between hearing loss and diabetes

WOTV4Women /

Hope Unexpected is helping single moms, providing …

WOTV4Women /

Suicide prevention: The importance of connecting …

WOTV4Women /

Sporting events to watch this Labor Day weekend on …

WOTV4Women /

Jordan celebrates National College Colors Day with …

WOTV4Women /

BIGGBY COFFEE is back to surprising local teachers …

WOTV4Women /

Consumers Energy is proud to live local and give …

WOTV4Women /

How Inforum helps women succeed in the workplace 

WOTV4Women /

‘AARP Community Challenge’ grant creates livable …

WOTV4Women /

Barn for Equine Therapy

WOTV4Women /

Community event: The Barn for Equine Therapy

WOTV4Women /