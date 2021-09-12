Meet the Artists: 'Deeply rooted' by Dyno Demi Heitzman

Dyno Demi Heitzman's "Deeply Rooted" was displayed at The Atrium at Uccello's Downtown for ArtPrize 2021. (Sept. 30, 2021)

Meet the Artists: 'Deeply rooted' by Dyno Demi Heitzman

Ask Ellen: What things are most commonly confused with UFOs?

Meet the Artists: Lauren Gantz's 'Love Me, Love Me Not'

When should I get mt COVID-19 booster shot

Schoolcraft students dig into history of century-old artifacts

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 093021

Police ID 2 killed in 2 separate Walker crashes Monday

Violinist inspiring young musicians with limb differences

Allegan, Barry counties rescind school mask mandates; Ottawa, Kent counties stay

Area chefs discuss importance of sharing traditions

Nassar and Anderson survivors speak at State Capitol

Meet the Artists: Tyree Broadway and 'Lions, Tigers and Bear Oh My!'

Latest

Ask Ellen: What things are most commonly confused with UFOs?

Weather /

Meet the Artists: Lauren Gantz's 'Love Me, Love Me Not'

News /

When should I get mt COVID-19 booster shot

News /

Schoolcraft students dig into history of century-old artifacts

News /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 093021

Weather /

Police ID 2 killed in 2 separate Walker crashes Monday

News /

Violinist inspiring young musicians with limb differences

News /

Allegan, Barry counties rescind school mask mandates; Ottawa, Kent counties stay

News /

Area chefs discuss importance of sharing traditions

News /

Meet the Artists: 'Deeply rooted' by Dyno Demi Heitzman

News /

Nassar and Anderson survivors speak at State Capitol

News /

Meet the Artists: Tyree Broadway and 'Lions, Tigers and Bear Oh My!'

News /

News

Meet the Artists: Lauren Gantz's 'Love Me, Love Me Not'

News /

When should I get mt COVID-19 booster shot

News /

Schoolcraft students dig into history of century-old artifacts

News /

Police ID 2 killed in 2 separate Walker crashes Monday

News /

Violinist inspiring young musicians with limb differences

News /

Allegan, Barry counties rescind school mask mandates; Ottawa, Kent counties stay

News /

Area chefs discuss importance of sharing traditions

News /

Meet the Artists: 'Deeply rooted' by Dyno Demi Heitzman

News /

Nassar and Anderson survivors speak at State Capitol

News /

Meet the Artists: Tyree Broadway and 'Lions, Tigers and Bear Oh My!'

News /

Allendale Board will not pursue charges against statue vandals

News /

DNR: Allegan State Game Area fire likely arson

News /

Weather

Ask Ellen: What things are most commonly confused with UFOs?

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 093021

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 093021

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 093021

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 092921

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 092921

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 092921

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 092921

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 092821

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 6 p.m. 092821

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 092821

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 092821

Weather /

Sports

Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2021 class

Sports /

Tia Brooks-Wannemacher being inducted into GRSHOF

Sports /

Bob Kaser being inducted into GRSHOF

Sports /

Football Frenzy Play of the Week poll: Week 5

Sports /

Emails; Health dept. director threatened

Sports /

Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership

Sports /

Whitecaps at Lugnuts: Sept. 19, 2021

Sports /

Play of the Week Winner: Hopkin's Aiden Janowsky

Sports /

Whitecaps Vs Lugnuts: 091721

Sports /

Portage native Lisa Byington on Bucks gig: 'Sometimes history finds you'

Sports /

Whitecaps vs Lugnuts: 091521

Sports /

Whitecaps close out home schedule

Sports /

eightWest

BIGGBY Coffee awards teacher $500 for the classroom

eightWest /

Grand Rapids chefs gather for farm-to-table dinner to help raise money for Degage Ministries

eightWest /

Spectrum Health Lifestyle Medicine hosting five day Fasting for Health program

eightWest /

Harder & Warner is hosting Fall Fest every Saturday in October!

eightWest /

Grab tickets to one of these great shows coming to Soaring Eagle Casino!

eightWest /

Grand Rapids Public Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

eightWest /

Discussing Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with Mercy Health

eightWest /

Goodwill gives some thrifty Halloween costume ideas

eightWest /

Town Square by Eastbrook Homes in Rockford is adding townhouses and terrace homes

eightWest /

A mothers heartbreaking story of saying goodbye to her baby

eightWest /

Van Andel Arena adds new dishes to their food menu!

eightWest /

Do you have what you need for a successful retirement?

eightWest /

WOTV 4 Women

Jordan Carson surprised a local teacher with $500 thanks to BIGGBY COFFEE

WOTV4Women /

Clark Retirement is a top choice for families seeking assisted living options

WOTV4Women /

Fall favorites at BIGGBY COFFEE

WOTV4Women /

Jordan and Maranda get ready for the BIGGBY B the One Run!

WOTV4Women /

The benefits of journaling for caregivers

WOTV4Women /

CareLinc brings a team of bikers to support the MSU Gran Fondo

WOTV4Women /

CareLinc supports ALS Pedals

WOTV4Women /

‘It was just very appealing’: A Future Clark at Keller Lake Resident shares why she’s making the move

WOTV4Women /

CareLinc supports the Susan Mast ALS Foundation

WOTV4Women /

Kick off the return of ArtPrize with Terri DeBoer

WOTV4Women /

B THE ONE RUN with Vonnie and i understand-love heals

WOTV4Women /

The importance of caregiver support

WOTV4Women /