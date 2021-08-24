Meet the artist: Michele Silvetti-Schmitt

(Sept. 17, 2021)

Meet the artist: Michele Silvetti-Schmitt

To The Point: State Rep. Donna Lasinski on the budget

Feel Good Friday: $3 million donation helps Aquinas expand science center

Furniture company wants former Baker Furniture site to be new HQ

Michigan lawmaker to get a mental health exam, stay jailed

Amid bus driver shortage, Paw Paw calls on parents to get kids to games

Cedar Springs mourns the loss of football coach, teacher

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 091721

Woman killed, baby injured in crash near Battle Creek

Whitmer kidnap plot trial delayed again as defense combs recordings

Man arrested for stabbing that killed woman, injured 2 children

'The String Project' back on display in GR

Latest

To The Point: State Rep. Donna Lasinski on the budget

News /

Feel Good Friday: $3 million donation helps Aquinas expand science center

News /

Meet the artist: Michele Silvetti-Schmitt

News /

Furniture company wants former Baker Furniture site to be new HQ

News /

Michigan lawmaker to get a mental health exam, stay jailed

News /

Amid bus driver shortage, Paw Paw calls on parents to get kids to games

News /

Cedar Springs mourns the loss of football coach, teacher

News /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 091721

Weather /

Woman killed, baby injured in crash near Battle Creek

News /

Whitmer kidnap plot trial delayed again as defense combs recordings

News /

Man arrested for stabbing that killed woman, injured 2 children

News /

'The String Project' back on display in GR

News /

News

To The Point: State Rep. Donna Lasinski on the budget

News /

Feel Good Friday: $3 million donation helps Aquinas expand science center

News /

Meet the artist: Michele Silvetti-Schmitt

News /

Furniture company wants former Baker Furniture site to be new HQ

News /

Michigan lawmaker to get a mental health exam, stay jailed

News /

Amid bus driver shortage, Paw Paw calls on parents to get kids to games

News /

Cedar Springs mourns the loss of football coach, teacher

News /

Woman killed, baby injured in crash near Battle Creek

News /

Whitmer kidnap plot trial delayed again as defense combs recordings

News /

Man arrested for stabbing that killed woman, injured 2 children

News /

'The String Project' back on display in GR

News /

Grand opening for Gun Lake Casino's expansion

News /

Weather

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 091721

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 091721

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 091721

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 091621

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forcast, 6 p.m., 091621

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 091621

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 091621

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 091521

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 091521

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 091521

Weather /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Daybreak 091521

Weather /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 11 p.m. 091421

Weather /

Sports

Play of the Week Winner: Hopkin's Aiden Janowsky

Sports /

Whitecaps Vs Lugnuts: 091721

Sports /

Portage native Lisa Byington on Bucks gig: 'Sometimes history finds you'

Sports /

Whitecaps vs Lugnuts: 091521

Sports /

Whitecaps close out home schedule

Sports /

Derek Jeter inducted into the Hall of Fame

Sports /

Kalamazoo’s Jeter inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

Sports /

Derek Jeter thanks dad, those who came before in Hall of Fame induction

Sports /

Jeter to be inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame today

Sports /

Derek Jeter to enter Hall of Fame Wednesday

Sports /

Journey to victory: Union football sees 1st winning streak in 18 years

Sports /

Medal-winning Paralympian from Grand Haven

Sports /

eightWest

West Michigan Honda Dealers kicks off their Design & Drive display at ArtPrize

eightWest /

Metro Health University of Michigan Health discusses the importance of your child's yearly physical

eightWest /

My Dearest Friends Project shares disabled stories outside the Grand Rapids Art Museum

eightWest /

Great Lakes Waterproofing offering a special deal!

eightWest /

Kesslers Diamonds opens new location in Grand Rapids

eightWest /

Oaks of Rockford is continuing to expand and is a great place to consider for your next home

eightWest /

Fox Motors giving back to Kid's Food Basket for the Fox Motors Drive for $25 Event

eightWest /

Van Raalte Farm Civil War Muster taking place this weekend in Holland

eightWest /

Lakeshore Sewing has everything you need for sewing and embroidery

eightWest /

More shows announced at Soaring Eagle Casino this winter!

eightWest /

Hathaway Lakes by Eastbrook Homes in the Nunica-Spring Lake area expands with more single-family homes and condos

eightWest /

Kent County Veterans Services teams up with [HAS HEART] for collaborative ArtPrize exhibit called "Voices"

eightWest /

WOTV 4 Women

Kick off the return of ArtPrize with Terri DeBoer

WOTV4Women /

B THE ONE RUN with Vonnie and i understand-love heals

WOTV4Women /

The importance of caregiver support

WOTV4Women /

Hope Unexpected provides light and love to single moms

WOTV4Women /

How to properly care for hearing aids

WOTV4Women /

September Meijer Brain Health with Doug Meijer

WOTV4Women /

B the one Run with BIGGBY COFFEE and i understand- love heals

WOTV4Women /

September Meijer Brain Health Minute

WOTV4Women /

Grand Castle celebration helps to support Hope for Single Moms

WOTV4Women /

LLGL event: B The One Run

WOTV4Women /

Local young girl handcrafts Star Shooters jewelry, benefiting i understand

WOTV4Women /

Clark Retirement at Keller Lake opens this October

WOTV4Women /