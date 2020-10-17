Behind the Desk: Lynsey Mukomel

News 8 anchor and reporter Lynsey Mukomel talks about her experience as a journalist in West Michigan. (Oct. 18, 2020)

Behind the Desk: Lynsey Mukomel

Watching the Skies: Orionid meteor showers peaks

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 101920

GRPS to continue virtual learning until 2nd semester

Two shot in SE Grand Rapids

Corn maze pays tribute to health care workers

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 10 p.m. 101820

Family reacts after fire at home of BC murder victims

Target 8: Inside the plot to kidnap the governor

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 6 p.m. 101820

Home of couple killed in Battle Creek damaged by fire

To The Point: Presidential candidates visit Michigan

Latest

Behind the Desk: Lynsey Mukomel

News /

Watching the Skies: Orionid meteor showers peaks

News /

Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 101920

Weather /

GRPS to continue virtual learning until 2nd semester

News /

Two shot in SE Grand Rapids

News /

Corn maze pays tribute to health care workers

News /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 10 p.m. 101820

Weather /

Family reacts after fire at home of BC murder victims

News /

Target 8: Inside the plot to kidnap the governor

News /

Storm Team 8 Forecast: 6 p.m. 101820

Weather /

Home of couple killed in Battle Creek damaged by fire

News /

To The Point: Presidential candidates visit Michigan

News /

News

Behind the Desk: Lynsey Mukomel

News /

Watching the Skies: Orionid meteor showers peaks

News /

GRPS to continue virtual learning until 2nd semester

News /

Two shot in SE Grand Rapids

News /

Corn maze pays tribute to health care workers

News /

Family reacts after fire at home of BC murder victims

News /

Target 8: Inside the plot to kidnap the governor

News /

Home of couple killed in Battle Creek damaged by fire

News /

To The Point: Presidential candidates visit Michigan

News /

Muskegon House Fire Jiroch St - DWH - 101820

News /

President Trump holds rally in Muskegon County

News /

President Trump campaign rally in Muskegon County

News /