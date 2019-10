GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute is about bringing the community of their supporting people together. Their message begins in their hearts and spreads hope to others as they discover medical breakthroughs.

Innovation, discovery and room for their team of scientist to bring hope to their patients by cultivating the scientific minds of the future.

It’s a time for answers. It’s a time for hope. It’s a time for Van Andel Institute to bring healing to their patients.