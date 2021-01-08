Van Andel Institute Creating Customized Virtual Science Experiences

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As teachers and students move into the second half of the school year, Van Andel Institute for Education has come up with a creative way to help with virtual learning.

VAI is offering customized virtual science experiences for students and teachers. VAI educators will teach the hands-on experiments that are designed to get students up and moving in their own living rooms. The inquiry-based investigations include a kit for each student, a half day virtual tour of one of Van Andel Institute’s research labs, and a chat with a VAI scientist.

The virtual science experience is $10 per student, with a minimum of 12 students per group.

To learn more about VAI’s customized Virtual Science Experiences, visit www.vaei.org.