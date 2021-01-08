Van Andel Institute Creating Customized Virtual Science Experiences

Van Andel Institute

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Van Andel Institute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As teachers and students move into the second half of the school year, Van Andel Institute for Education has come up with a creative way to help with virtual learning.

VAI is offering customized virtual science experiences for students and teachers.  VAI educators will teach the hands-on experiments that are designed to get students up and moving in their own living rooms.  The inquiry-based investigations include a kit for each student, a half day virtual tour of one of Van Andel Institute’s research labs, and a chat with a VAI scientist.

The virtual science experience is $10 per student, with a minimum of 12 students per group.

To learn more about VAI’s customized Virtual Science Experiences, visit www.vaei.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connecting with Community Partner Links

WOOD TV8 Partner Links