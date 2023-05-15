GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Today the Van Andel Institute announced the appointment of Connie Chang as a board of trustee. Chang, currently the chief operating officer at ONL Therapeutics in Ann Arbor, has an extensive background in academia, scientific research, the life science industry and nonprofit leadership.

“While at the University of Michigan, I spent some time at Van Andel Institute exploring areas for collaboration, sharing insights and research,” Chang said. “I am very excited to effectively bridge conversations between operational leaders and scientists and help VAI make future strategic decisions.”

For the last four years, Chang has focused her career on early-stage biotech, working to build on previous experience in large pharma and academic research. She now joins board chair, David Van Andel and trustees John Kennedy and Mark Meijer.

“We are thrilled to add Connie Chang and her perspective to our board of trustees,” Van Andel said. “She has proven to be a key driver of initiatives that have advanced medicine and science globally.”

Chang also holds a position as a member of the governing body for the Michigan-Pittsburgh-Wyss Regenerative Medicine Resource Center. It’s an interdisciplinary partnership between the University of Michigan, University of Pittsburgh, and the Wyss Institute at Harvard that aims to build collaboration in regenerative medicine.

Chang holds a bachelor’s degree in psychobiology and MBA in business administration and management from Harvard University and was the first managing director for Fast Forward Medical Innovation at Michigan Medicine.